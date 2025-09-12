Fate of former city hall determined

A healthy future awaits the former Meadow Lake city hall. During the regular meeting of Meadow Lake city council held Monday (Sept. 8), council accepted a proposal from Voth’s Contracting Ltd. to purchase the former city hall building at 120 1st St. East, as well as proposed alterations and uses for the historic structure. Council also approved a motion to direct administration to provide a letter of assurance to the proponent’s leading agency stating council will consider a request to repeal the municipal heritage designation at such time as it becomes necessary.

“With the long-awaited relocation of city hall to its new offices in the Co-op Centre, the question of the most responsible next step for the newly vacated building is a pressing concern,” stated planning and development manager Neil Marsh in his official recommendation to council. “This building has served the community since its construction in 1938, beginning as the post office, with police barracks on the second floor. Later, the building was expanded to the north, and the town’s library was located in the basement of the new section. The building was extensively renovated in the 1980s into the town hall (later city hall) and council chambers until its decommissioning in June 2025.” Marsh went on to note the building was designated a municipal heritage property in 1992, meaning any sale or significant change to the building must be approved Turn to Pg. 15 25092DS2 by council, but does not otherwise impede the sale or use of the property.

“This heritage designation, and the bylaw, may be repealed by motion of council,” Marsh continued. “By accepting this proposal, council will remain in compliance with the terms of this bylaw. The proponent’s lending agency may deem it a necessary condition of financing to remove the municipal heritage property designation, but this has not been determined with certainty at the time of this writing.” The recent community spaces survey conducted by the city saw 155 residents provide their thoughts and opinions on how the building should be re-purposed. Local ownership for small business or mixed uses were strongly favoured, and many constructive suggestions were offered. “Overall, respondents indicated the historical value of this building is important to the community, with demolition being the least desirable outcome,” Marsh said.

Meanwhile, the city posted an invitation for proposals for the building on SaskTenders. Only the proposal from Voth Contracting Ltd. was received. “We understand the City of Meadow Lake is facing the challenging decision of what to do with the old city hall building as they have moved to their new facility,” wrote Dwayne and Jennifer Voth in their proposal to the city. “We honour and value the historical and cultural significance of this building and would like to see it remain an important part of our city’s future. We are confident our plans for the building will revitalize the old city hall, which would preserve the historical value while modernizing the building and breathe new life into it. We hope to make the building a thriving centre of commerce and community, strengthening the local economy and sense of belonging to the people of Meadow Lake.” Voth’s Contracting Ltd. proposed a comprehensive refurbishment of the building that will accommodate a long-term lease for the Abundant Living Health Food Store (currently located at 114A Centre St.) on the main floor, provide modern office spaces on the second floor and create a versatile rental space in the basement.

“The project seeks to balance historical preservation with modern functionality and commercial viability,” the Voths’ proposal reads.