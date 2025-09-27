Councillor questions Co-op Centre usage

The following items were among those discussed during the regular meeting of Meadow Lake city council held Monday (Sept. 22). All members of council were present.

Council: IN BRIEF

During Monday’s meeting, councillor Conrad Read asked city manager Amanda Flasch if there is a possibility of receiving regular reports of just how well the new Meadow Lake Coop Centre is being utilized by members of the public. “The overall usage of the new facility – what’s it been like?” Read asked. “I know Friday (Sept. 19) there was supposed to be a practice and it got cancelled.” Flasch said skating took place on the ice surface Saturday (Sept. 20) and a comedy show was held that evening in Legacy Hall, while a drive-in movie took place in the outside parking lot. “I see lots of vehicles, and I assume that means a lot of people (in the field house) playing volleyball or basketball,” Read continued. Flasch said parks and recreation manager Regan Beck has been pleased with the uptake at the facility. “I came here Saturday evening around 6:30 or 7 p.m. and they were wrapping up volleyball, there was a large wedding at the civic centre and the drive-in movie was taking place outside,” stated councillor Marty Bishop. “If you weren’t from here and happened to be driving by, it looked amazing. There had to be 500 cars out there from here all the way to the other side of the civic centre. It made me proud to see that.” The city receives regular usage updates when it comes to the Meadow Lake Aquatic Centre, and Read felt it would be worthwhile to receive similar updates regarding the Co-op Centre. “It could be valuable,” he said.

Navratri celebration Oct. 12

During Monday’s meeting, council received an invitation from the organizers of this year’s Navratri celebration. “On behalf of the Indian Society of Meadow Lake, we would like to extend an invitation to join our annual Navratri celebration,” reads a letter to council signed by both Tawn Marshall and Dharmanshu Lightwala. “As a widely celebrated festival, Navratri brings our community together for nine nights of vibrant music, traditional dance (Garba and Dandiya) and cultural joy.” This year’s event is scheduled for Oct. 12 at the Meadow Lake Civic Centre. “And, it’s expected to be the most spectacular yet,” the invite continues. “A diverse audience of more than 100 attendees is anticipated including families, young adults and cultural enthusiasts from the Meadow Lake and Cold Lake areas. We would love to have you join our celebration. We have set three tickets aside for council or staff to attend, and have space in our program if anyone would like to take a few minutes to speak.” “If anyone is interested in going, let Kaila (city clerk Kaila Lefort) know,” stated mayor Merlin Seymour. Councillor Mauri Young attended the celebration last year, and said it’s too bad they’ve scheduled this year on Thanksgiving Sunday. “It may conflict with some people’s plans,” Seymour added. “I still have to make sure I’m available. If not, I may have to pass the buck.”

Building permits issued

According to city manager Amanda Flasch’s monthly operational overview, August saw six permits issued by the planning and development department. Projects included a new house, a residential garage extension, a temporary building, a basement repair, a detached garage and a roof repair. The total construction value is $704,000. Meanwhile, permits expected to be issued soon include a new house, a sunroom addition and various small projects. “The Saskatchewan Building Officials Association (SBOA) has asked to hold its fall conference in Meadow Lake,” Flasch’s report reads. “Dates are set for Nov. 5-7, and this will be the first business conference to be held in the new Co-op Centre. SBOA conferences are educational events centred around building, fire and energy codes. Attendees include building officials, fire inspectors, engineers, administrators and builders. The last time Meadow Lake hosted an SBOA conference was 2015, and the association’s members have been looking forward to the next chance to visit our community.”’