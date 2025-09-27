Jeremy goes to Toronto: MLA attends energy summit

Canada has what it takes to be an energy superpower, but it will take teamwork to make that happen. This was the message conveyed during the provincial/territorial Connecting Canada – Building an Energy Superpower summit held in Toronto Sept. 18 and 19, a gathering that saw Saskatchewan represented by not only energy and resources minister Colleen Young, but also by Crown Investments Corporation minister and Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison.

“With renewed focus and cooperation across our nation to become an energy superpower, we are securing every opportunity to showcase Saskatchewan has what the world needs,” Harrison said. “As we work toward energy security as a country and continent, our province’s industries and our products have a critical role to play.” Collaborative efforts discussed at the summit included: advancing new interprovincial and territorial transmission infrastructure; supporting trade within Canada by helping regions meet growing demand and optimize the use of clean energy; progressing nation-building energy projects, such as nuclear builds, renewable, and hydroelectricity builds, pipeline and energy corridor development; engaging Indigenous communities as full partners in energy development, including shared benefits and ownership opportunities; and advocating for federal action, including investment, greater speed, and regulatory clarity to accelerate national transmission corridors.

“We face a common threat, which is why we came together as a country to build a clean energy future, using Canadian technology, resources, and workers,” said Stephen Lecce, Ontario minister of energy and mines. “This first-of-its-kind partnership agreement lays the groundwork for nation-building energy infrastructure that will deliver clean, reliable, and affordable electricity across Canada. We are committed to building more made-in-Canada solutions to meet rising energy demand, so that we can create jobs, keep energy rates affordable, all while powering the most competitive economy in the G7.” This collective commitment reflects a shared vision for a modern, integrated Canadian energy system – one that supports regional development and national prosperity. It also lays the groundwork for attracting new investment, creating jobs and ensuring every region, from coast-to-coast-tocoast will benefit from Canada’s abundant and diverse energy resources.

“I had the opportunity to join ministers from across the country, including the federal minister of natural resources Tim Hodgson, in Toronto,” Harrison continued. “We had productive discussions on nuclear power production and the path jurisdictions across the country were taking on national grid connectivity and the priority of ensuring energy security, reliability, and affordability in our power systems. I underlined Saskatchewan is committed to a nuclear future that may include small modular reactors or large scale nuclear power production. There is a global recognition of the central position Saskatchewan plays in the global nuclear supply chain which is something we can all be very proud of.” The summit’s theme focused on connecting provinces and territories so Canada can be at the forefront of global energy security. To grow Canada’s status as an energy superpower, the summit – as Harrison noted – provided another opportunity for collaboration and cooperation between provinces and territories.

“Canada’s energy security and potential to become an energy superpower rest on our ability to build major trade infrastructure, including ports, railways and pipelines,” Young said. “More pipeline capacity will attract investment to the oil and gas sector and enable our producers to supply the world with a sustainable and reliable supply of energy. With new, efficient trade corridors, Saskatchewan can play a key role in strengthening Canada’s supply chains in key areas like critical minerals.” The summit also included a tour of an Ontario nuclear facility and discussions with provincial and territory representatives around building a nation that is connected by energy corridors and pipelines.