Rapid View boxers give it their all

Havanna and Isabella Demers represented Saskatchewan and Demers Boxing of Rapid View at the recent 2025 Silver and Bronze Gloves tournament held in Chilliwack, B.C. Havanna boxed Ruby Coleman of Vancouver B.C.’s Quinnet Boxing Club. Coleman was the current 57-kilogram Junior ‘C’ B.C. provincial champion. She also placed in the top fve at the 2025 Youth and Junior Championships last June in Quebec City. Coleman has been described as a contender with a slick style and could beat anyone on any given night. She is also the daughter of a former pro boxer Chris Coleman.

“We wanted this bout for a long time,” stated Quenten Demers of Demers Boxing. “We boxed Ruby in January 2024 in Medicine Hat at the Alberta Silver Gloves in which Ruby got a split decision. We definitely wanted to run this one back.” Coleman, before her match with Havanna Demers, was awarded a prestigious award for her being a standout boxer in B.C. “These girls put on an excellent show – it was a very competitive first round,” Quenten Demers continued. “Havanna gained momentum as the round progressed. She utilized her long reach and fought tall using her jab to set up powerful straight right hands. Havanna was on her toes using her pendulum footwork bouncing in and out, allowing her to land and causing Ruby to struggle to find the target. As the fight continued, Havanna pressed her opponent keeping Ruby’s back on the ropes and corner where, once cornered, Ruby would attempt to fight her way out. Havanna’s reach and control of the distance was the telling factor in this bout. Havanna won this match handily, but won only by a split decision becoming the 2025 Junior ‘C’ 57-kilogram Open Silver Gloves Champion.”

The following day, Havanna Demers boxed The B.C. Youth 60-kilogram champion Acadia Doherty from the Mendoza Boxing Club in Surrey, B.C. Doherty had the day before been awarded for her dominating season. She is a ferocious powerful boxer who pressures her opponents to the ropes and corner with an ultra competitive aura. This match did take place at 57 kilograms. Doherty’s staredown was intense, which was met by Demers. The prolonged staredown had neither boxers flinching while they waited for the doctor to get ringside. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” Quenten Demers noted. “I think Acadia’s attempt to intimidate Havanna changed Havanna’s fight plan. We planned on being elusive as we were with Ruby, but Havanna took the centre of the ring and proceeded to fight, and pressed Acadia to the ropes where she spent the majority of the night. It was an ultra exciting match in which both girls gave it there all, neither wanting to concede an inch. At one point Havanna caught Acadia with a powerful right uppercut, knocking Acadia’s mouthpiece from her mouth. In the end, two of the three B.C. judges awarded a split decision victory to the hometown girl. We felt we landed enough and had her backing up the whole night to get the win. Regardless of the decision, we were extremely happy with the exciting performance Havanna put on. She bullied the bully, she made a powerful statement in that match. Havanna received many accolades for this match including officials who were not seated ringside. A former opponent of mine, Commonwealth and Canadian champion Bruce Carrington, had her winning, as well as former IBO Super Welterweight Champion of the World Manny Sobral.”

Meanwhile, Isabella Demers had to come up from 38 kilograms to 40 kilograms to box Ann Thomas of Maple Ridge, B.C. Due to the younger Demers’ light weight, finding opponents can be challenging. “We had planned to box Ann in the final of the Bronze Gloves tournament and then have a makeup bout with her the following day,” Quenten Demers said. “We knew Ann was tough, as she had dominated a shared opponent with Bella. The match started off quite evenly. Bella using long straight punches bouncing in and out of range. Ann would press Bella back and then fire off a salvo of combination punches. Near the end of the first round, Bella got rocked and was given her first standing eight count of her career.”

The second round started off competitive, but as Demers started to tire, Thomas kept the pressure up, backing her into the corner and landing a big combination. “Bella fought back valiantly, but was being out-landed by her opponent,” Quenten Demers added. “Ann was able to give Bella another standing eight count at the end of the second round. One more eight count and the ref would stop the match. The third round saw Bella able to stay away from Ann and land a few scoring blows, but it was too little too late. Bella lost by unanimous decision. It was a real tough loss for Bella. Ann’s pressure and size were just too much.” As her father, Quenten Demers said he gave his daughter the choice if she wanted to face Thomas again the next day. “To my surprise, she did not hesitate and she said she wanted to face her again,” he said. “I think Maple Ridge was a little over confident coming into the second match, and I believe they thought they would get a referee stoppage. We, however, learned from our mistakes in the first match and came in with a revised game plan. When the match began, Bella started to circle away from her opponent. Bella was able to win the footwork battle with Ann, giving Bella a superior angle and allowing her to land her punches cleanly. Bella took the first round. We knew we were now in this fight. The second round saw the same story unfold, but Ann started to land some combinations as well.”

It was during the second round the large Maple Ridge team started cheering for both girls. “The fight was really competitive and could have gone either way,” Demers said. “Ann ended up getting the decision at the end of the third. Win or lose, it does not matter. Bella learned from her loss and came back strong. She faced the toughest opponent of her career and gave as good as she got. This is one of those defining moments in our lives in which the life lesson is what’s important, not winning. Bella found the courage to stand up after being beaten and came back strong. She gained valuable ring experience and confidence from this. As a coach, I am thrilled with her performance. And, as a father, I am very proud.” Demers Boxing plans to host a dinner card Jan. 17 at the Meadow Lake Civic Centre. There will be concession and a cash bar. Ringside tables are available for eight people. The meal starts at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.