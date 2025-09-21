Sask NDP insist on public notice of emergency room closures

The people have a right to know. This is the opinion of Saskatchewan NDP members as they continue to challenge the provincial government on its ability to provide quality health care service. Recently, the NDP announced it intends to introduce legislation during the coming fall sitting that would require a formal public notification of all emergency room closures in the province after months of analysis and testimonials from people who were unable to access emergency health care in rural communities. According to the NDP, earlier this month, the emergency room closure crisis became even more dire as it was revealed a closed emergency room in the community of Outlook was diverting patients needing life-saving care to another emergency room in Davidson that was also closed.

“Clearly, after 18 years of Saskatchewan Party mismanagement and failure that has left health care in Saskatchewan in last place, there is no end in sight to emergency room closures,” said Jared Clarke, the NDP’s rural and remote health shadow minister. “The least this incompetent government can do is provide potentially lifesaving information about which emergency rooms are open and which are closed. Minutes in these situations can literally be the difference between life and death.” Last month, Clarke was in Meadow Lake where he spoke with Northern Pride outside the Meadow Lake Hospital about the NDP’s views on the health care system (see the Aug. 14, 2025 edition of Northern Pride for the full story). At that time, Clarke shared internal Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) data obtained through a freedom of information request he claimed showed the provincial health system is going in the wrong direction after 18 years of “Saskatchewan Party mismanagement.”

“The Meadow Lake facility has the worst numbers in the province when it comes to disruptions,” he said, adding – during the first 18 months of Premier Scott Moe’s leadership – there were 86 disruptions province-wide to hospitals and health care centres that totalled 808 days. In the last 18 months, Clarke continued, that number has increased to 643 disruptions for a total of 3,362 days. “That’s nearly an eight-fold increase, and it’s more widespread,” Clarke said. “We’re in a health care crisis in Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Party government is making it worse. In the past six years, we’ve seen an increasing number of service disruptions in maternity wards, ERs, diagnostics, lab, surgical units, CT and MRI scans and more… They aren’t just isolated incidents. They’re part of a dangerous pattern putting care further and further out of reach for rural and remote communities. And, when you ask folks the questions that matter – do they have a family doctor? When they pull up to your local health care facility, do you know if it’s going to be open? Do you know if you, your sister or your friend are having a baby, will you be able to deliver it in your home community? – so many times the answers are not good. Under Scott Moe the situation has only got worse.”

In Meadow Lake, Clarke reiterated, the numbers are the worst with a total of 1,125 days with disruptions, a number he said adds up to more than three years. In La Loche, the local health centre has been experienced 11 service disruptions in the last 18 months totalling 31 days. Meanwhile, in a recent NDP news release, it states other emergency alerts exist for health crises, such as the presence of new, deadly drugs – one such notice was issued in Saskatoon Sept. 6 and people can sign up online to have the information emailed or texted to them in real-time. Clarke said the lack of formal notification of emergency room closures is entirely a political decision. “This is the Sask. Party attempting to cover its tracks – they don’t want the people of Saskatchewan to know just how badly they have failed,” Clarke said. “This legislation is a necessary step to save lives while we launch a bigger conversation of how we can leave the Sask. Party behind and change healthcare for the better – for our future.”

When also contacted about the NDP’s concerns last month, provincial health minister Jeremy Cockrill told Northern Pride service disruptions do happen from time-to-time in health care facilities across the province. “Maybe there’s a staff illness or staff is on holidays, which is totally acceptable because that’s just part of life,” Cockrill said. “The key thing, however, when it comes to Meadow Lake is concerns around obstetrical services. As a young parent, I understand the importance of having obstetrics services close to home… To the folks in Meadow Lake, if you require obstetrical services, still go to the local hospital. If necessary, the patient may be transferred to Lloydminster, North Battleford or even Saskatoon if things are really acute. At all those facilities, including Meadow Lake, they will receive quality care.”