Immunization season is here

It’s that time of year again. While October is traditionally a frightening month thanks to Halloween, it can also be scary to some people – especially children – for a whole other reason. That’s right, it’s once again immunization season. According to a Meadow Lake physician, however, the risk of severe illness is even scarier.

“We have seen an uptake of flu and COVID in the ER in the last two weeks as the season is changing,” remarked Dr. Gavin Van de Venter, former chief of staff at the Meadow Lake Hospital. “People are very ill and many are young adults.” Van de Venter went on to say, so far, there are COVID cases, but not at alarming rates quite yet. “It would be advised for all eligible people to be vaccinated,” he said. “There is still a trend for people to not vaccinate children with childhood vaccinations, placing these innocent kids at high risk of flu, COVID and measles. Measles is potentially devastating, with severe neurological injuries we have no treatment for except vaccination.” Van de Venter also noted ERs provincewide have had a sudden increase in the number of people being seen, adding there is a constant shortage of beds. Air ambulances and local ambulances are also stretched very thin, he said, and, at times, there is no service to transport people to the city when needing intensive care. “I therefore urge people to do all they can to be safe, which includes vaccinations,” he said.

Echoing this was local pharmacist Geoff Barton of The Medicine Shoppe in downtown Meadow Lake. “Last year’s influenza season we saw a positive test rate that was quite high,” Barton said. “We also had a very mild fall, so many people did not get their flu shots last year. The goal of flu shots is always to reduce the spread and severity of circulating viruses in the community. If people want to have a healthy winter, not miss out on those organized sports leagues and go on a hot holiday, a flu shot is our best insurance.” As for COVID-19, which Barton said is still very much circulating, the most recent Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) numbers for Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 had a test positivity rate of 7.9 per cent. “When we consider local medical resources are stretched, getting a COVID and flu shot are the easiest thing we can do to keep these vaccine-preventable illnesses minimal,” he added.

Saskatchewan residents aged six months and older can now receive this year’s free influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations at public health clinics. Participating pharmacies and select physician or nurse practitioner offices may also offer influenza and/or COVID-19 vaccinations. “Booking an appointment is a simple step that can make a big difference,” provincial health minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “Immunization remains the most effective way to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community from respiratory illnesses.” Residents will have the convenience to book and receive both their influenza and COVID-19 vaccines either in a single appointment or separately. They may choose to receive one or both vaccines. “Influenza and COVID vaccines are proven to be safe and can be given at the same time,” Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) medical health officer Dr. Tania Diener said. “No additional safety risks or adverse events following immunization have been identified by simultaneous administration of these vaccines.”

Appointments for individuals or entire families can be booked through the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s (SHA) online booking system anytime or by calling 1-833-727-5829, Monday to Friday. Walkin clinic locations are also listed online. Seniors, people with chronic health conditions or weakened immune systems, children under the age of five and pregnant women are more likely to experience complications from respiratory illness. These higher-risk groups are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. All vaccinations are voluntary. For further information on influenza and COVID-19 symptoms and when to seek care, call HealthLine 811 or visit: www.4flu.ca.