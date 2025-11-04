CHS volleyball teams win weekend tournaments

The Carpenter High School Senior ‘A’ girls volleyball team was on top of its game when competing this past weekend in Macklin. “In our pool, we had teams from Unity, Lanigan, Wilkie and Plenty,” explained CHS Senior ‘A’ girls basketball coach Shae Cowles. “On Friday, Oct. 24), we played Unity, Plenty and Wilkie. We won all those games that night and had a lot of fun, as the games were filled with energy.” Come Saturday (Oct. 25), the girls found themselves squaring off against the Lanigan squad, losing the game in two straight sets.

“The girls played good, but were still making unforced errors,” Cowles said. “We knew we could have played better.” This loss landed the Spartans second in their pool and led to a quarterfinal matchup against the team from Langham, SK. “We won both of those sets and moved on to face Plenty in the semi-finals,” Cowles continued. “We won both of those sets, leading us to face Lanigan again in the final. The girls played great and maintained high energy. They were passing great and making smart plays. We won the final in two sets.” This coming weekend, the CHS girls will compete at a tournament in Melfort.

Meanwhile, the CHS Senior ‘A’ boys squad also found itself a winner this past weekend, overcoming four other teams to claim top spot at a tournament hosted by Holy Rosary High School in Lloydminster. “It was a little bit of a smaller tournament because of the situation in Lloydminster they’ve been dealing with concerning the teachers’ strike,” noted CHS Senior ‘A’ boys volleyball coach Cheyne Dallyn. “We played Holy Rosary, the hometown team first, beating them in three sets. We then played Bethlehem Catholic High School out of Saskatoon, beating them in two straight as well, which put us into a good position heading into the second day.”

Saturday’s action saw CHS take on the Holy Rosary junior varsity team, as well as the Lloydminster Comprehensive High School junior varsity squad. “We defeated both of them to finish first overall in the round-robin and putting us into a semi-final against Lloydminster’s junior varsity team,” Dallyn said. “We beat them in two, which gave us a game back with the Holy Rosary senior squad. It was a really good game that went to three sets. We ended up winning 15-12 in the third set.” Dallyn said the entire team gave its all throughout the weekend. “We’re starting to really come together as a team,” he said. “Outstanding performances this weekend came from Eamonn Vidal in the middle and Lawrence Laprise who is one of our left sides. They both really stepped up during the weekend.”

Coming up, the boys will compete in their final regular season tournament this weekend in Melfort. Regionals are scheduled to take place two weeks following.