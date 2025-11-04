M.L. residents receive SARC Awards

Life doesn’t come with a manual, but two Meadow Lake residents seem to have figured it out – earning recognition for their knack for turning everyday moments into extraordinary ones. SARC – a provincial association of more than 100 community-based organizations dedicated to supporting people of all abilities to live life to their full potential – shone the spotlight on four individuals, including two from Meadow Lake, during the SARC Awards Banquet held last Tuesday (Oct. 21) as part of SARC’s fall conference.

“The SARC Awards Banquet is a truly unique event in Saskatchewan where people from various communities, backgrounds and cultures come together to celebrate diversity and inclusion,” remarked SARC executive director Amy McNeil. “Each year, we see stories of award recipients embracing new challenges, reducing barriers within their community and achieving their goals. The banquet is a celebration of the recipients and is a wonderful reflection of the milestones and achievements being experienced all across the province based on individuals’ hard work, SARC members’ supports and services and community partners that exemplify inclusion.” Among the local award recipients were Tristen Sabados, who received the Great Work Award, and Alena Ouellette, who was presented with the Spirit Award.

“Tristen’s unwavering commitment and dedication is second to none, and when his mind is set on a goal, he stops at nothing to achieve success,” reads a recent SARC news release. “With his sights set on gaining full-time employment, Tristen worked diligently, learning new skills and showcasing his talents to move up the ranks from a part-time role to assistant supervisor.” “How did I feel when I first got hired?” Sabados noted with regard to his role at Tokyo Smoke Cannabis in Meadow Lake. “It was pretty awesome. I remember the day. It was Nov. 16… This year will be three years. When you think of it, think of a bartender. A bartender sells alcohol whereas a budtender sells cannabis bud.” According to Brittney Norman, associate director of outreach programs at Multiworks Vocational Training, Sabados is very passionate about the work he does. “He puts his heart into it,” Norman said. “Customer service isn’t for everyone, but it’s definitely where he belongs.” Previously, Sabados worked at the Multiworks wood shop, but wanted to secure full-time employment. “And, I really wanted to be part of the cannabis industry,” he added. “It was a lot at the beginning. It was very overwhelming. We have a very big menu, a very big store… I had some people there who were really willing to teach me and to help me through. There was a lot of support at the beginning, which pushed me through.” After proving himself as a budtender, Sabados moved on to the supervisory position of key lead and currently he serves as temporary assistant manager.

Sabados also expressed his gratitude in being recognized with SARC’s Great Work Award. “I feel like I put by blood, sweat and tears into everything I do, so to feel that recognition is really, really good,” he said.

Ouellette, meanwhile, was recognized by SARC for “bringing her bright, wonderfully uplifting spirit into everything she does and every space she is in, sharing her generous spirit and unmatched zest for life with everyone around her.” “Our supervisory team all met together, we looked through the awards and asked, ‘do we have anyone who represents the Spirit Award?’” remarked Jesse Ramshaw, associate director of residential and behavioural supports at Multiworks. “Alena was unanimous for us, and we were thrilled when she won the award. She is one of those genuine human beings you will ever see or know.” According to Ouellette, she is a person who is kind, funny, loving and helpful. “I’m very special,” she said. Ramshaw agreed. “Alena shares her spirit with others every single day,” he said. “That’s something she does at the group home where she lives. It’s something she’s doing here at the day program too. And, she shares it with the community at large.” Ouellette worked at the Meadow Lake Co-op for 20 years before retiring during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is also an avid community volunteer. “People matter to her,” Ramshaw continued. “Their lives really matter, and she wants to make sure they feel that… When she does that, it can change a person’s entire day from that point onward.” Ouellette echoed this. “When I notice someone is having a bad day, I offer a hug or an ear to listen – whatever they need help with,” she said.

Other SARC Award winners included Nipawin’s Emery Lebel who received the Spotlight Award and Kelsey Stadnyk of Wadena, SK who received the Good Neighbour Award. Hunter’s Bowling Centres in Saskatoon was also presented with the Community Builder Award, while Life Outside Gear Exchange in Saskatoon was the recipient of SARC’s Inclusive Advantage Award.