Crown corporations support northern wildfire recovery

Saskatchewan’s Crown corporations were on the ground supporting emergency management during this past summer’s northern wildfires, and they continue to make efforts to help communities and families recover. A provincial news release states the Crown sector and its employees have demonstrated their critical role and dedication in sustaining the quality of life for Saskatchewan people during these challenging times.

“During the fire season, our Crown employees worked tirelessly to protect and fix poles, lines and infrastructure to keep towns and villages connected and serviced,” Crown Investments Corporation minister and Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison said. “Crown corporations paused billing, deferred payments, and found ways to provide financial relief for those affected by the situation. Crown corporations assisted people in rebuilding their lives and homes. This strong one-team approach continues to deliver, focusing on people ensuring our communities are safe, and our future is secure.”

SaskPower has invested about $8.5 million in wildfire supports, and recovery in the communities of Denare Beach and Creighton. “This investment includes rebuilding damaged power lines, installing new service connections for incoming housing, and establishing a dedicated high clearance corridor to help Ready-To-Move (RTM) builders safely deliver homes, saving money and improving safety for families in the area,” Harrison said. “I am proud to see our Crown corporations find innovative ways and take meaningful action to support our northern communities. To allow the safe delivery of these homes up north, SaskPower, SaskTel, SGI and the Ministry of Highways are working collaboratively to establish this high clearance corridor.” This corridor can reduce the need for repeated power line lifts for high load moves. This work involves rebuilding or rerouting power lines, raising overhead lines or burying cables where needed along the corridor. Once established, it will also help support economic development in the area. The project is estimated to be completed by late November. While the corridor will make it easier to transport large structures, permits will still be required both before and after the corridor is established. Movers should always check in to ensure all requirements are met before each high load move. SaskPower is also installing new service boxes on properties affected by the wildfires to help customers reconnect to power once their new or temporary homes have been delivered. Customers will need a licensed electrician to complete the final connection when they are ready.

Meanwhile, SGI helped insured customers by sending cash advances through e-transfer to support displaced customers. SGI also partnered with Wildfire Defence Systems (WDS) to offer wildfire protection services to affected insured customers, bringing WDS to communities in need and deploying crews to areas under immediate threat of wildfire. WDS crews set up preventative measures to protect properties, helping those forced to evacuate their homes and businesses. And, SGI allowed customers to delay paying their deductible on evacuation claims, so they could use their money to address more immediate needs such as lodging and essentials. SGI (auto fund) offered flexible payment options for deductibles and expedited total loss settlements for those affected by wildfires. It also waived all fees for reprinting and expediting driver’s licences and/or ID cards for people who were evacuated due to wildfires, and made exemptions to driving rules, allowing people to safely leave their communities when an evacuation was ordered. SaskTel automatically waived data overage fees and credited customers for their SaskTel Internet, MaxTV Stream, and Home Phone services while their communities were evacuated. It also continues to waive fees for reconnecting wired service (home phones, Internet, TV) in replacement housing in Denare Beach, Creighton and other affected areas. It’s estimated the relief measures saved customers about $315,000 from their monthly bills while they were evacuated from their homes. In total, 114 SaskPower staff were deployed to assist with both the initial response and the longer-term restoration effort. Contractors were brought in to provide extra support. SaskPower repaired and replaced at least 300 power poles damaged or destroyed, along with numerous other types of SaskPower equipment. The corporation continues to work with communities to assess their future power needs and rebuild electrical services to homes and businesses that need them.

SaskEnergy maintained and closely monitored natural gas service to La Ronge to help ensure critical infrastructure and emergency services could continue to operate with natural gas serving as a potential backstop for power generation within the community. SaskWater provided additional operations staff to be on site at the La Ronge water treatment plant to ensure water systems were maintained to residents and firefighters 24/7 for the duration of the fires. SaskWater also supported communities by ensuring booster stations, truck fill stations and other important local water infrastructure were maintained. And, it provided community support with sprinklers and water coverage over critical infrastructure where possible in the region. Northern Engineering provided infrastructure and damage assessment support in Denare Beach, and provided project management for water and sewer related infrastructure where needed. “The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes the hardship caused by northern wildfires this season to residents and communities,” reads a recent news release. “Saskatchewan’s Crown corporations are committed to working with everyone impacted to address their individual needs.”