Volunteer kick-off event held for Winter Games

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” These immortal words from Gandhi himself rang true in Meadow Lake last Wednesday evening (Nov. 5) when a large crowd gathered at Moeller Hometown Arena in the Meadow Lake Co-op Centre for the SaskEnergy volunteer kick-off event in support of the 2026 Saskatchewan Winter Games. According to the Saskatchewan Winter Games host committee, this event celebrated the start of its volunteer campaign as the communities of Meadow Lake and Flying Dust First Nation prepare to welcome athletes and visitors to the Feb. 15-21 Games.

“We are so lucky to have SaskEnergy on board with us to be our sponsor member for our volunteers this year,” remarked the 2026 Saskatchewan Winter Games host committee’s volunteer co-chair Lisa Buffin when addressing those on hand for the kickoff. “We hope you take the time to sign up to be a volunteer.” Also in attendance to speak about the importance of volunteering for the Games was Jeanna Kozan, brand and community officer with SaskEnergy. “It’s truly inspiring to see so many people out here tonight in support of the Saskatchewan Winter Games in the City of Meadow Lake and Flying Dust First Nation,” Kozan said. “As the team moves forward in preparation for the event, I want to take a moment to reflect on the vital role volunteers play in bringing something like this to life. From greeting the athletes and families to preparing the venues to coordinating logistics to ensuring safety, the volunteers are really the heartbeat of the Saskatchewan Winter Games, and SaskEnergy is committed to supporting these efforts.”

Kozan went on to say the volunteers’ time, talent and dedication will make the 2026 Saskatchewan Winter Games more than just a competition. “Volunteers truly create a welcoming atmosphere where memorable moments happen for all of the athletes,” she continued. “Whether you’re considering volunteering for the first time or maybe you’re a seasoned veteran, your contributions will have a lasting impact on the team… I encourage you to sign up to volunteer for this long-standing Saskatchewan tradition that celebrates youth sport. Spread the word, sign up to volunteer and invite your friends and family to do the same. Let’s continue to bring the momentum forward, support one another and show the province what the spirit of volunteering is all about.”

Buffin, meanwhile, said it’s great to see the two communities of Meadow Lake and Flying Dust First Nation come together to host the upcoming Games. “It’s the first time a community and a First Nation are joining forces for this type of endeavour,” she said. “This is something both our communities can be very proud of… Please sign up to be a volunteer.” Following opening remarks, members of the Meadow Lake Skating Club took to the ice to perform both solo and group routines for the enjoyment of the audience in attendance. This was followed by a U13 hockey game, while events held during intermission included a faster skating competition and a puck toss fundraiser. To date, close to 50 volunteers have already signed up to be a part of the Games. The next in-person opportunity to learn more about volunteering for the Games will be during the Holly Berry Craft Show Nov. 22 at the InnovationPlex field house adjacent to the Meadow Lake Co-op Centre.