Curtain rises on Goodsoil Theatre Group Dec. 4-6

The Goodsoil Theatre Group will be keeping things uniquely Canadian, and uniquely “Goodsoil”, when it returns to the stage early next month. For its annual show, scheduled for Dec. 4, 5 and 6 at the Goodsoil Recreation Hall, the group will perform Marty Matthews’ The Granite Park Rangers. The play tells the story of Stan and Lennie, prisoners who have escaped from the Granite County Penitentiary in search of a cache of stolen money that might be buried somewhere in Granite National Park by an infamous criminal. However, the local theatre group has adapted the play, adding some of its own humour, as well as some Canadian songs to the mix and renamed the production The Goodsoil Park Rangers.

“This is a play we’ve bought and have had for a couple of years, and decided this was the year to do it,” explained Rita Rogers, chair of the Goodsoil Theatre Group and one of the stars of the upcoming play. “We’ve added some local humour to it and some Canadian music. I guess our theme this year is about being proud to be a Canadian.” The Goodsoil Theatre Group, which began eight years ago, stages one dinner theatre production per year. “It’s a three-day dinner theatre every year,” Rogers said. “We’ve been asked to hold one on other days, but, quite frankly, we all have lives and this is a huge commitment. We started practising for this one the last Wednesday in August, and have been at it every week since. Sometimes we even practice the odd Sunday to make sure we’re confident we’re ready. We’re fortunate, because we always have so much fun, everyone tends to come back each year. We have the same cast as we’ve had in previous years, we know each other pretty well, so it’s easy for everyone to work with each other. The same goes for the crew and the choir. I’d say about 35 people in total are involved.”

The group also has a committee of about seven members, each of whom is tasked with a certain job such as fundraising, promotions and so on. “This is our eighth year, but the third since being taken over by the committee,” Rogers added. “We’re so comfortable in our roles, it’s really not work anymore… It’s developed some great momentum over the years, and we all believe in the causes we support.” The performances also serve to raise funds for both the Ronald McDonald House in Saskatoon as well as a local initiative known as Acts of Kindness. “It’s about us being able to do something to make someone else have a little bit better day,” Rogers noted. “Let’s say someone is experiencing a sickness, we can give them a donation of $500 to help offset their expenses. Or, if someone loses someone in his or her family, we will bring them a fruit basket or something. We help the play school with supplies, the school itself with meals… We just want to make people’s day a little brighter.”

While tickets are still available for some of the upcoming performances, Rogers said the Goodsoil Theatre Group’s productions often sell out for the Friday and Saturday shows. “Saturday has been sold out since October. 18,” she said. “I have only a handful of tickets left for the Friday show, but we do have a few tables open for the Thursday show. The Thursday show doesn’t often sell out until the week before.” Audiences are also expected to be on hand not only from Goodsoil and area, but also from well beyond. “I’ve sold tickets to people in the Bonnyville and Cold Lake area, we have people from Meadow Lake, Marwayne and even people from Edmonton who have bought tickets,” Rogers said.

Tickets are available at the Goodsoil village office or by contacting Rogers at 306-238-7713. “I’ve not heard anyone be disappointed who attended one of our plays,” Rogers said. “It’s a great play, it’s funny, it’s local humour and this is a charitable event. The money goes to a good cause.”