New power plant announced for M.L.

The Meadow Lake region is poised for a power boost. Recently, SaskPower announced it is exploring the potential to build a 55-megawatt (MW) natural gas facility in the Meadow Lake area, replacing an existing power plant that has reached its end of life.

“Our government is beginning the engagement process to replace the existing power plant just south of Meadow Lake on the east side of highway 4,” reiterated Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison, who also serves as the minister responsible for SaskPower. “The existing power plant was built in 1984. Operating for more than 45 years, the existing 41-megawatt Meadow Lake Power Station will remain available until the new 55-megawatt facility is built and functioning. This could be as early as late 2029. This will mean more growth and jobs and ensure our provincial power system remains reliable and affordable.” SaskPower has secured two land options near the existing station and will undertake field assessments and public engagement with landowners, Indigenous rights-holders and other stakeholders in the area to help determine the best site. Since some of the specialized equipment takes time to build, SaskPower will begin the procurement process while field assessments are underway. “SaskPower continues to make significant investments into the provincial power system to ensure reliable and affordable power for customers,” Harrison added. “Feedback from the public and stakeholders will help to inform the path forward for this project, which, if approved, would fortify the power system and support future economic growth in northwest Saskatchewan for years to come.”

This was echoed by Rupen Pandya, SaskPower president and CEO. “The proposed new station, which will have a greater capacity than the existing Meadow Lake plant, will use Reciprocating Internal Combustion Engine (RICE) technology,” Pandya said. “This approach will allow us to construct the facility in less time, and enable it to provide flexible, dispatchable power whenever it is needed.” According to reports, the current plan is for three engines working together. Notably this is a change from the existing simple cycle turbine being used at the current facility, as well as other smaller scale generating stations built over the last 15 years such as Spy Hill. Gas turbines are the usual way natural gas-fired generation is built. However, high demand for such turbines has led to ever-lengthening lead times for turbine orders, and much higher prices. The 370 megawatt natural gas-fired Aspen Power Station currently under construction near Lanigan is anticipated to cost $1.7 billion, more than double the Great Plains Power Station, which opened in December, 2024, which cost $825 million. Those two plants are essentially clones of each other, meaning, in three to four years, the price doubled. “The government has a long-term plan that will see the connection of the northern and southern power grids and the construction of a power loop across northern Saskatchewan,” Harrison told Northern Pride. “This will provide significantly increased reliability for our northern communities and the ability to provide baseload power for the enormous potential of further resource projects across our north.”

While SaskPower had explored the development of a new transmission line in the area, it was determined the better option to meet current needs is to replace the existing generation facility. As for why SaskPower has decided to pursue natural gas in the region. The Crown corporation believes it will ensure reliable and affordable power for customers and support the growing province. “Having a diverse power supply mix is important to meet the power needs of our province,” reads the SaskPower website. “Natural gas supports adding renewable generation like wind and solar to our grid by ensuring we have a reliable source of power when wind and solar power aren’t available… What we do today impacts our future. We’re always working hard to reduce our impact and protect the environment. As we plan projects, we use tools like databases, satellite imagery and field surveys to understand the environment we are working in. As projects move forward, we’ll make sure environmental protection standards are in place to reduce our impact on features such as waterbodies, sensitive lands, wildlife and their habitats; and heritage resources. We also work with the Ministry of Environment and other regulatory agencies to ensure we meet all environmental requirements.”

Public open houses with regard to the new natural gas facility are planned for Dec. 11 and 12 at Legacy Hall in the Meadow Lake Co-op Centre from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meanwhile, as is often the case with anything the provincial government announces, the provincial NDP has been critical of this initiative. “As for the criticism from the NDP, I’ll be candid,” Harrison said. “Their ‘plan’ to oppose this gas plant for Meadow Lake, immediately shut down coal, rule out nuclear and spend billions in building unreliable intermittent power sources like solar farms and wind turbines is a recipe for catastrophe. It will triple your power bills and critically jeopardize the reliability of your power in the depths of winter. Our all-of-the-above plan is going to allow our economy to grow, keep your power rates among the lowest in Canada and position our province at the centre of the North American power grid.”