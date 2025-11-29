M.L. Broncos smash Rock

The Meadow Lake Senior Broncos have done it again. The team held on to its undefeated streak in the SaskAlta Hockey League by overcoming the Vermilion Rock by a score of 4-3 in Saturday night’s (Nov. 22) game in Vermilion.

“We played a better team this weekend, hence the closer score in the end,” stated Broncos head coach Winston Morin. “The Rock was in second place going into this game, but had lost one the night before, which kind of changed things. Vermilion is still a strong team, though, and will be there at the end of the season for sure.” The Broncos were ahead 2-0 after 20 minutes thanks to the scoring efforts of William Desjarlais at the 7:37 mark of the opening period and Colby Stanley at the 6:32 mark. Vermilion would tie things up in the second period with goals from Ty Macnab and Ben Bygrove at 11:02 and 4:03. The Rock would then take a 3-2 lead when Lyndon Fadden scored a goal at the 18:34 mark of the third period. The Broncos answered back less than a minute later, however, when Stanley scored his second of the night at 17:42 followed by the game winner by Regan Yew at 14:34.

“We jumped on them in the first period and got to a 2-0 lead, but then we kind of took our foot off the gas and they came back in the second to tie things up,” Morin said. “They went ahead from there, but we were able to come back with two goals and held on at the end. It almost felt like a playoff type game.” The win allows the Broncos to remain number one in the SaskAlta league standings with a record of 7-0. They are followed by the Bonnyville Pontiacs at 4-2, the Lashburn Flyers at 3-2, Vermilion at 3-3, the Hillmond Hitmen at 2-3, the Kitscoty Monarchs at 2-3, the Marwayne Comets at 1-2 and the Elk Point Elks at 0-6.

“Things are going well for us,” Morin said. “We’ve been playing well and have had a real good turnout for each game in terms of players. We’ve had full squads every game. That really makes a difference.” Next up, the Broncos are scheduled to meet the Comets in Marwayne Dec. 5 and the Hitmen in Hillmond Dec. 6. “We beat Marwayne at home earlier this season, but they’re a strong team,” Morin said. “They were just getting going at that time – it was maybe their second or third game of the year. I expect them to be stronger this time, as they are a veteran team. Hillmond, meanwhile, always gives us a handful. It’s a good rivalry there. Nothing is certain heading into these two games.”