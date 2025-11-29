WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS: CHS boys win v-ball provincials

The champs are here! The Carpenter High School Senior ‘A’ boys volleyball team captured the 2025 Saskatchewan High Schools Athletic Association (SHSAA) provincial 4A championship this past weekend, going undefeated in North Battleford to claim the title. According to head coach Cheyne Dallyn, it was a team effort all the way.

“The first four games we played Friday to Saturday morning (Nov. 21 and 22), and we went 4-0 in pool play to finish first in our pool,” Dallyn explained. “It also led us to a quarterfinal matchup in a first versus fourth match. We played a solid team out of Melville and beat them in two straight sets to put us into the semi-final match.” In the semi-final, the Spartans faced the team from Humboldt. “This was a team that thrived off defensive energy and bringing intensity,” Dallyn said. “They pushed us in the second set, but we were still able to win in two straight to put us into the final against Central Collegiate Institute from Moose Jaw.” Dallyn said it was another solid squad coming out of Moose Jaw. “It was the second time we played them that day,” Dallyn noted. “We played them in our final pool match as well and were able to take them in two straight. In the final we were able to take them in two straight again. In the first set, we were able to see some separation and win 25-14. In the second set, they kind of had control of the game. They were up 15-12, but, to end the game, we went on quite a run and a lot of guys said ‘enough is enough’ and we ended up winning 25-21.” Dallyn said his initial reaction to the win was how much everyone came together to make this dream of capturing a provincial championship a reality. “All these provincial championships (CHS has won over the years) are very special, not only for the boys and us coaches and parents, but for our community as well,” he said. “I can’t stress how much of a community win this was. As a coach, I have never seen so much support when we’re away from home. Those stands were absolutely packed. We had people travelling, people watching, people from all over the place. To be able to do this for our community and for ourselves was very special, as was the amount of support we received.”

This was echoed by Grade 12 athlete Kalem Klassen. “It was a good experience to be out there with these guys and to be able to come together as a group,” Klassen said. “It wasn’t an individual win, but more so a teambuilding experience for all of us. It was a good experience for the young people on the team, as well as us Grade 12s. It was a good mix of guys and we were just a good group together.” Looking ahead, Klassen plans to continue his volleyball career at the post-secondary level.

Dallyn, meanwhile, said, in the team’s last four tournaments, CHS has only lost one game. “The ability of these boys to come together through adversity is wonderful,” he said. “Some of these guys took on real leadership roles. Guys like Kalem Klassen, Adam Treptow and Quinn Shakotko. We really started to come together as a team and truly support one another. I had a group of guys who were friends on and off the court. It’s tough to bring 13 guys together who share a common passion and make them legitimate friends. That was what was different about this crew. They wanted to be there for each other and they were. That was nice to see.”

In closing, Dallyn reiterated how this group was able to see “the little moments.” “They really put the team first, and we needed every single person to do what we did – all 13 of them and the coaches,” he said. “I’m very happy with how they came together as a team.”