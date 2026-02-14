GREEN IS THE COLOUR: Riders visit northern schools

A huge touchdown was scored in Meadow Lake recently, earning points for both literacy and mental wellness. Last Thursday and Friday (Feb. 5 and 6), Saskatchewan Roughriders players Noah Zerr and Tommy Stevens were in Meadow Lake and area to visit a series of schools in an effort to promote the Roughrider Foundation’s Win With Wellness program as well as the Rider Reading program. Their first stop was at the Meadow Lake Christian Academy where students and staff alike were decked out in Rider green in anticipation of meeting two of their favourite athletes.

“Two Saskatchewan Roughriders players are coming to the school today to do a presentation to the older children about mental health, and to read stories to the younger kids,” reiterated principal LasShonda Hildebrand. Two members of the Riders roster also visited the school a year ago, and Hildebrand said the experience was both educational and exciting. “It’s a fun day for the kids to spend the day with some famous people who have won the Grey Cup and to see how real life things also impact them,” she said. “The students are always very receptive to the message being shared. It’s a great day for the kids and for the staff.” The Win With Wellness program – which is aimed at students from Grades 5-9 – brings trained Roughrider Foundation player ambassadors into Saskatchewan schools to present and promote discussion with youth on the subject of mental wellness. Topics include understanding mental wellness, tips for managing anxiety and stress, supportive and healthy relationships and various support tools available for young people throughout the province. Zerr, an offensive lineman originally from Langenburg SK, provided the Win With Wellness presentation at the Christian school.

“My teammate, Tommy, and I are touring around a number of northern Saskatchewan communities, travelling with the Rider Foundation and doing some Rider Reading and Win With Wellness presentations,” Zerr told Northern Pride. “It’s community outreach stuff and all about having important conversations about mental wellness. It’s important we go into the communities and talk about reading as well, especially seeing as Saskatchewan has one of the lowest literacy rates in Canada. That’s something we’re trying to work on with the foundation. It’s the foundation’s mission, but very important to us as well.”

The Rider Reading program, which, as noted, is geared toward younger students, brings the thrill of game day to the world of books and encourages students to dive into reading while having a unique opportunity to meet a member of the Riders’ roster. While visiting the Meadow Lake Christian Academy, Stevens, a quarterback for the Riders, used his time to read to and interact with students from Kindergarten to Grade 4. “We do what we can for communities by reaching out across the province and helping kids out any way we can,” Stevens said. Last week’s visit was Zerr’s third off-season working with the Roughrider Foundation to visit schools, while, seeing as he is new to the team, it marked Stevens’ first off-season as part of the program.

“I was lucky enough to get in with this right after I signed with the team in late 2023,” Zerr said. “I did a little bit of community outreach stuff the first year and then became certified with the Win With Wellness program the second year… I try to go to as many schools as I can, and I have a lot of fun doing it. It’s amazing. This is what you dream about. I’m a kid from Saskatchewan and I remember when the Roughriders would visit my school. I remember how big and how important that felt to me. It made it feel possible to chase that dream and to become a professional footballer player one day. That’s what I want to give back to the kids. It’s super cool for them, but way more cool for me to be able to live this dream and play for the green and white. To get to talk to kids and see the excitement on their faces when they walk through the door and when we give these presentations is super rewarding. It’s one of the best jobs anyone could have.”

Stevens echoed this. “I’ve done similar things other places, but nothing nearly as organized as this,” he stated. “It’s been amazing so far. I’m not a kid from Saskatchewan. I grew up in the U.S., in Indianapolis, so I can’t speak on it to the same extent Noah did. But, I do remember a similar presentation happen at my school. I wanted to be a part of something that allows me to give back, and I believe our foundation does an outstanding job getting us into different places. I’m surprised other teams in the league don’t do this as well. It’s good for the kids, it’s good for us and it’s good for the league.”