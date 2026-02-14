Library celebrates Indigenous Storytelling Month

Libraries and storytelling are natural companions. And, thanks to the efforts of Library Services of Saskatchewan Aboriginal Peoples (LSSAP), the entire province shines a spotlight on Indigenous storytelling throughout the month of February, honouring the tradition of sharing teachings in the quiet dark of winter.

“Libraries across Saskatchewan host First Nations, Métis, and Inuit storytellers, musicians, artists, elders and other skilled individuals to share their knowledge,” explained Tawn Marshall of the Meadow Lake Library. “Last year, Saskatchewan Indigenous Storytelling Month events reached an audience of more than 10,000 people. This year, the Meadow Lake Library partnered with the North West Friendship Centre to bring multi-disciplinary artist Tenille Campbell to Meadow Lake. While these days she spends lots of time on her photography business, Tenille is largely known for her poetry. She published #IndianLovePoems in 2017, followed by Nedi Nezu (Good Medicine) in 2021, with a new collection coming soon.”

This past Saturday (Feb. 7), Campbell led a poetry writing workshop at the North West Friendship Centre, specifically writing love poems. “She stressed the poems could be for one’s nîcimos (sweetheart), but also for other loved ones, favourite places or selves,” Marshall added. “She effortlessly established a warm environment for the class, filled with laughter, creativity and memories.” From there, Campbell spent the evening at the local library where she read from her poetry collections and shared her thoughts and stories. “While some of the pieces were delightfully risqué in their celebration of Indigenous sexuality, others were poignant, wry or thought-provoking,” Marshall said. “Perhaps best of all, we were roaring with laughter from the start, not wanting the night to end.”

Indigenous Storytelling Month is a time to celebrate the power of oral traditions among First Nations and Métis communities across the province. Each February, libraries, schools and cultural organizations host events that honour the voices of elders, storytellers and knowledge keepers.