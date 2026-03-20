Librarian closes chapter on career

After more than a decade on the job, Meadow Lake’s local librarian is ready to turn a new page in life. As was reported in last week’s edition of Northern Pride, Audrey Marsh – who has served as branch manager of the Meadow Lake Library since 2014 – is retiring at the end of this month. According to Marsh, this was simply the right time to call it a career. “I’ve turned 65,” Marsh told Northern Pride. “It’s just time. March 26 is my last day.” When she steps away, Marsh will have served as the librarian in Meadow Lake for a little more than 12 years. She began as Meadow Lake branch manger for the Lakeland Library region Feb. 4, 2014.

“I was lucky enough to fall into it really,” Marsh said when interviewed shortly after taking on the position. “I started working for the school division and its Grade 1 reading program at Jubilee and Lakeview Elementary Schools. When the librarian at Jubilee left, I took on that job. It looked interesting, looked like it would keep me busy, so I took on that role and soon discovered how much I couldn’t believe they paid me to be there. It was a dream job.” For Marsh, the position of branch manager at the Meadow Lake Library was the natural next step. “I never dreamed of becoming a librarian,” Marsh said when contacted earlier this week. “But, it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.” Throughout her time as branch manager, Marsh said there have been many highlights, as well as a few lowlights. “I remember the government wanted to shut the library down in 2017 – that wasn’t good news, but I guess it’s a highlight because we’re still here,” she said.

“We’ve had wonderful programs over the years, but it was just a highlight to come to work every day. What I will miss the most are the people I only ever see at the library. I will miss the people – the people I work with as well as the patrons who come to the library every day. There are lots of people I only ever see at the library.” Marsh also commented on the importance libraries play in communities in general, and especially here in Meadow Lake. “A library is absolutely a community hub,” she said. “The library is for everyone and for whatever reason people come in – to read, to study, to look at books or even just to be warm and comfortable. The library is one of the only places you can do that. We invite people to loiter. And, the programming we offer here is fantastic. It’s all free, and you can’t get that anywhere else.”

Originally from southern Saskatchewan, Marsh and her husband, Neil (who is originally from Meadow Lake), were married in 1992. Together they have two grown children, Charlie and Grayson. As she embarks on her impending retirement, Marsh said it will not only mean more time for family, but also to catch up on some important jobs she hasn’t had the time for in recent years. “My house is full of unfinished projects I can’t wait to finish,” she said. She also said she looks forward to still frequenting the library, but from now on as a patron rather than an employee. “I will definitely be a patron of the library on a regular basis,” she said. “And, if there is anything I can still do to help them, I will do that. I’ve worked with some really wonderful people here at the library and on the library board. I appreciate the people I have worked with greatly and will appreciate them always.” Among those people is Tawn Marshall of the Meadow Lake Library. “Audrey came on staff right after I started at the library, so she’s been at the helm for my entire time here,” Marshall said. “She’s had a huge influence on what Meadow Lake means to me, and has been fantastic to work with. She leads by example, giving us the flexibility to work with our strengths. She’s always conscious of maintaining a healthy and supportive work environment.”

Marshall went on to say it’s difficult to lose both a good leader and a tight teammate. “I know new management brings the opportunity for positive change and I’m looking forward to someone coming in with fresh perspectives and ideas, but I’m also really going to miss working with Audrey,” she said. “Luckily, as she’s shown me, Meadow Lake is a strong community, and I know I’ll find her around still making a positive impact.”