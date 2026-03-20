Provincial budget promises to protect Saskatchewan

The Government of Saskatchewan is a proud proponent of protection. As a matter of fact, the word ‘protect’ was a key one used earlier this week when deputy-premier and finance minister Jim Reiter presented the 2026-27 provincial budget Wednesday afternoon (March 18), a budget he said will protect Saskatchewan people through lower taxes, improved access to health care, safer communities and infrastructure investments to maintain a strong and growing economy.

“Saskatchewan’s diverse economy and growing export markets mean we are better positioned than most provinces to get through the current economic turmoil caused by tariffs and global conflicts,” Reiter said. “Still, Saskatchewan is not immune and these events have had an impact on our economy and provincial finances. We had a choice – cut services, raise taxes or protect Saskatchewan. We chose to protect Saskatchewan.” This was echoed by Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison when speaking with Northern Pride. “Our government will continue to protect our strong economy by investing in sectors such as education, health care and policing,” Harrison said. “The Government of Saskatchewan continues to promote our province as a leader in key industries and although we may face pressures, our top priority continues to be investing in the residents of this province.”

Reiter, meanwhile, went on to say the top two concerns the government has heard from Saskatchewan people are affordability and access to health care. “This budget addresses both by lowering taxes for everyone to make life more affordable and by investing to ensure everyone can get the right care in the right place at the right time through our Patients First Health Care Plan,” he said.

The 2026-27 budget projects $21.4 billion in revenue compared to $22.2 billion in total expense, resulting in a deficit of $819 million. According to Reiter, the budget protects Saskatchewan residents with more than $2.5 billion in annual affordability measures and builds on the commitments made in The Saskatchewan Affordability Act by implementing the second year of the government’s four-year plan to lower provincial income taxes. The personal, spousal, equivalent-to-spouse and child tax exemptions, as well as the seniors’ supplement will increase by $500 each again this year, and the Saskatchewan Low-Income Tax Credit will be increased by another five per cent. Tax cuts combined with indexation are providing approximately $200 million in tax savings this year, meaning a family of four pays no provincial income tax on their first $65,000 of income, the highest threshold in all of Canada. “Today, a family of four earning $100,000 is paying $4,484 less in personal income tax than they would have when our government was first elected in 2007,” Reiter said. “These are not one-time savings, these significant tax reductions save Saskatchewan individuals and families thousands of dollars a year, year-after-year.” Reiter also claims the budget protects Saskatchewan’s economy through investments in developing the province’s workforce to ensure workers have the skills and training they need to support a growing economy. “Saskatchewan has the strongest rate of full-time job growth along with the lowest unemployment rate in Canada, and this budget provides supports for training and career development programs,” he added. Over the next four years, the government will also invest $17.5 billion in capital projects around the province. This includes improvements to health facilities, schools, municipal infrastructure, highways and roads, provincial parks and more.

In terms of health care, the budget, Reiter said, protects services by investing in the new Patients First Health Care Plan to ensure everyone has access to the right care in the right place at the right time. “Key commitments in the plan include increasing the number and expanding the scope of practice for all health care professionals, expanding access to primary care, increasing the number of and access to urgent care centres throughout the province, continuing to recruit, train and increase the number of doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners, and expansion of diagnostic services like MRI, CT and PET-CT scans,” Reiter noted. “The 2026-27 budget provides record funding of $8.5 billion, an increase of $393 million, or nearly five per cent for health care in Saskatchewan.” Also outlined in the budget is the province’s commitment to protecting communities by enhancing law enforcement in the province. Investments include funding for the Municipal Police Grant Program, an increase of $50 million for Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) operations and First Nations policing, and the introduction of the new Small Town and Rural Policing Grant Program. Additional funding will go to the Saskatchewan Marshals Service, which became operational in spring 2025, and for an increase in workforce capacity for the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol.

“Our government continues to work with provincial leaders to ensure our residents are safe,” Harrison said. “We are continuing to invest in supports to address crime and support local law enforcement in our province, including in Meadow Lake. Our government is investing $880 million to protect Saskatchewan residents and strengthen community safety.” Funding for municipalities is also on the rise in the form of an increase in municipal revenue sharing to nearly $400 million, up 8.5 per cent from last year and up 208 per cent since 2007. “Saskatchewan municipalities will receive $392.4 million in unconditionally funding through our municipal revenue sharing program,” Harrison noted. “This funding will increase by 8.5 per cent for Saskatchewan communities including for Meadow Lake, St. Walburg, Dorintosh and Goodsoil. This funding ensures we are promoting economic growth in our region while enabling new development in the north. Our government has supported the municipal sector by providing nearly $5 billion or 208 per cent since we formed government in 2007. This is the highest ever amount allocated under MRS and a result of the underlying strength in Saskatchewan’s economy. Our government also recently announced an investment of more than $78 million to keep Saskatchewan’s transportation system moving to support the province’s export-based economy. This work includes replacing the bridge at Green Lake east of Meadow Lake. ”

Other budget highlights include multiyear funding to municipalities for the Provincial Approach to Homelessness to create up to 40 new shelter spaces, up to 60 new supportive housing spaces and more trusteeship services to support individuals in transitioning to supportive housing. More funding will also be provided for individuals experiencing interpersonal violence through programs and services that enhance victim services, broaden housing supports, raise awareness of human trafficking and improve access to legal and court-based resources. There will also be an investment of $2.5 billion in school operating funding for the 2026-27 school year, an increase of $62 million. “While this budget protects Saskatchewan with lower taxes and important investments in vital services, we are also managing our finances carefully and continuing to reduce costs where possible,” Reiter said. Harrison agreed. “In this budget, we are protecting our future through strategic investments in infrastructure and ensuring support for families and small businesses,” he remarked.

Among those who do not agree with what was presented in the budget, however, is the provincial NDP who described it as a “bad news budget with a whopping deficit of more than $800 million, added costs and fees and no new cost of living relief.” “This bad news budget will cost Saskatchewan people more,” stated NDP leader Carla Beck. “Everything your family needs is more expensive and there’s no new cost of living relief in this budget. There isn’t a dime of gas tax relief. There are new taxes and fees on hunting, fishing and driving — even after Scott Moe promised not to raise taxes. Scott Moe has mismanaged our province’s finances for years and now the people of Saskatchewan will pay the price. Clearly, it’s time for change.”