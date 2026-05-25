MLA wants province to stop neglecting the north

If Athabasca NDP MLA Leroy Laliberte could have his way, the road to a better tomorrow would begin with a change in provincial government. Recently, Laliberte issued a statement regarding the ongoing flooding throughout parts of the province, particularly in the north where he has seen firsthand the impact excessive water has had on local infrastructure.

“Right now, families across Saskatchewan are watching roads wash out, highways collapse, and communities become isolated as floodwaters rise,” he said. “In the north and in rural regions, we know how quickly a single washout can cut off access to food, medical care, and emergency services. That’s why it’s so concerning to see the Moe government cutting critical investments in highways, dams, and water infrastructure at exactly the wrong time.” Laliberte went on to note the highways capital budget has been reduced by $20.5 million — from $421.4 million in 2025-26 to $400.9 million in 2026-27. He also said spending on dams and water supply channels has been cut by 16 per cent, dropping from $73.9 million to $61.9 million. “We are already seeing the consequences,” he added. “Major washouts have damaged already weakened highways in many parts of the province — leaving people stranded and critical infrastructure compromised. We can’t control the weather, but we can control whether our infrastructure is ready for it. (Premier) Scott Moe needs to do everything in his power to keep people and property safe, and he needs to reverse his cuts to the budgets for highways and dams immediately. It’s time for change.”

In a subsequent interview with Northern Pride, Laliberte reiterated many of these points. “I haven’t been happy with the highways for a long time,” he said. “There are many of our people who travel those highways daily to receive services they don’t have in the north. An example is Highway 918 into Patuanak and English River First Nation.” Laliberte said he has brought this particular highway up a few times since being elected. “It’s the only road in and out of these communities,” he continued. “It has a lifespan of 20 years and that was back in 1972 or 1973. They have been riding on the base of that road since then – it’s 30-some years past its lifespan, the culverts are squashed and there are five different places where it’s flooding.” The MLA went on to say this makes it nearly impossible for emergency crews to access the communities. “If there is an emergency, no one can get in or out of the communities,” he said. “There are people displaced right now all over the place. It’s quite upsetting because you think they would have learned over the summer when they were trapped in their communities (because of wildfires) and people from Ile-a-la Crosse hauled supplies by boat just to feed the people who were still there.”

In terms of the funding cuts, Laliberte said it’s upsetting. “Communities like English River have the things they need to start working on the roads – gravel and clay and such – and they approached the government with it, but were told a bid still had to be passed and it was a road that’s not a top priority right now,” Laliberte said. “This is the same government that argued with the people of both Patuanak and Canoe Lake when they put up roadblocks to keep their communities safe. Highways representatives told them it wasn’t their responsibility to maintain that road, while others told them to remove the blockades because it was a provincial highway. They’re getting mixed messages. It’s unreal.”

Until recently, Laliberte said roads were washed out near Beauval as well as Pinehouse. “Obviously, we can’t predict what the weather is going to be like or if we will have a thaw like this, but we can prepare for it by putting in proper culverts or whatever we can to prolong the roads and prevent washouts,” he added. “But, they haven’t done anything to these roads whatsoever. This government has been the sitting government for 20 years and they still neglect the people of the north. It’s been like this since the Saskatchewan Party government was first elected and it looks like it’s going to continue to happen.” The only solution, Laliberte reiterated, is a change at the top. “There needs to be a change in government,” he said. “That’s something we have spoken about numerous times. We need an NDP government that will work with the people of the north and with all people in this province. We need a government that won’t neglect people or pick and choose who it’s going to work with. We need a government that will ensure people and families are taken care of.”