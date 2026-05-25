The annual Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation Powwow took place Friday through Sunday powwow (May 15-17) and once again attracted participants and spectators from throughout the province. The event featured grand entries all three days, as well as several contests and specials, one in particular that served as a memorial to former MSFN chief Richard Ben who passed away in 2024.

A view of the dancers and dignitaries, as they make their grand entry Friday evening (May 15);

arena director Vincent Rain (left) looks on as emcee Jackson Tahuka give a shout out to the many people in attendance;

these ladies joined others, as they danced their style during Friday’s grand entry;

Blake Derocher (middle) and his fellow drum group members perform a traditional song; one of several dancers performs during Friday’s festivities.

The MSFN Powwow always serves as a vibrant gathering of culture, tradition and community spirit. Featuring traditional dancing, drumming, singing and more, it’s an event that celebrates life and honours people past and present.