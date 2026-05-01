Music Festival holds annual Awards Day

The 48th annual Meadow Lake and District Music Festival took centre stage April 19-24 at both the Carpenter High School theatre and the Evangelical Free Church. Numerous performers competed during the festival, with the top musicians and vocalists recognized during a special Awards Day held at CHS Sunday afternoon (April 26). Here are the results.

Vocal Awards

– A Promising Vocalist: Scarlett Demers

– 10 years and under: Blake Carter (first), Harper Cardinal (second);

– 14 years and under: Danica McLaughlin (first), Alyssa Olson (second);

– 18 years and under: Quillen Kroeker (first); – Outstanding Performer in a Recital or Folk Song Class: Nora Dull; – Outstanding Performer in a Recital or Folk Song Class: Lilly Welsh; – Speech Arts (Individual Verse or Choral Speech): Mrs. Hildebrand’s class

Piano Awards

– A Promising Pianist: Valisha Epp;

– 8 years and under: Thea Lenko (fist), Adie Friesen (second);

– 10 years and under: Callie Wagner and Jonathan Kelley (tied for first), D’Anna McIntosh (second), Abbigail Welsh (third);

– 12 years and under: Luke Lenko (first);

– 14 years and under: Emery Mielke and Cadence Wagner (tied for first), Raevyn Loehndorf (second);

– 16 years and under: Kiara Suteau (first), Sarah Dufresne (second);

– Piano Duet: Caleb and Levi Langman (first), Carter and Nate Mielke (second);

–Outstanding Performer in a Baroque Class: Aaron Kelley;

– Outstanding Performer in a Sonata/ Sonatina: Kenzie Hildebrand (first), Levi Langman (second);

– Outstanding Performer in a Canadian Repertoire: Caleb Olson and Jacob Meyer (tied for first), Caden Friesen and Alyssa Olson (tied for second)

Band and String Awards

– Outstanding Performance Seen by the Adjudicator: Carpenter High School band;

– A Promising Band Instrumentalist: Luke Nicholson;

– Beginner Band: Jonas Samson Middle School Grade 6B band;

– Junior Band: Gateway Middle School Grade 8 band;

– Senior Band: Carpenter High School band;

– Instrumental Solo: Alex Kadian (alto saxophone) (first), Coledon Hansen and Raylene Chatelaine (tied for second);

– Instrumental Duet or Small Ensemble: Gateway mixed band ensemble

– Peyton Dyck (flute), Chelsea Loaner (flute), Phoebe Berlin (flute), Avery Hamoline (clarinet), Ivy Lajeunesse (trumpet), Emma Hadland (trombone), Ceyana Malana (trombone), Kendal Kabaroff (baritone)

– (first), percussion ensemble – Terrence Groundwater (bongos), Coledon Hansen (police whistle and cowbell), Sajal Thary (tom tom), Reata Danilkewich (bass drum), Lance Laliberte (tambourine and shaker), Anstin Sinoy (snare drum)

– (second); – A Promising String Instrumentalist: Adeline Kadian;

– String Solo: Isabella Demers