RM warns of flood risk

Spring may have finally sprung, but with the good ofttimes comes a little bad as well. Just ask the RM of Meadow Lake, which, earlier this week, turned to social media to warn ratepayers about the risk of flooding amidst the rapid snowmelt expected as a result of rising temperatures. “With temperatures forecasted to rise into the double digits later this week, a second round of flooding is likely across the region,” reads a post made to the RM’s Facebook page Tuesday (April 28). “Rapid warming will accelerate snowmelt, which can place significant strain on creeks, rivers, culverts and drainage systems. Residents are asked to closely monitor water levels around their properties and along the routes they travel.”

The RM went on to note melting snow and increased runoff may lead to overland flooding, blocked culverts and sudden changes in road conditions. “Please use caution, stay aware of your surroundings and report any hazardous flooding or washouts to the RM of Meadow Lake,” the post continues. The RM office can be reached at 306- 236-5651. Concerns can also be submitted online via the RM’s website at https://www. rmofmeadowlake.com/contact. As of this week’s news deadline, the short section of Township Road 590 between Rural Road 3173 south of the correction line and Rural Road 3173 north of the correction line remained closed. Only the small segment of Township Road 590 that crosses between the two Rural Road 3173 points is affected. Rural Road 3173 remains fully open.

On April 21, the RM of Meadow Lake declared a state of emergency in anticipation of potential flooding. Residents were advised to remain vigilant as creek and river levels continue to rise. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is prepared to support the RM should conditions worsen. “Please exercise caution when travelling,” reads another social media post made by RM officials. “If water is flowing over a roadway, assess the situation carefully and ensure it is safe to cross. The RM of Meadow Lake is actively monitoring developments and will provide updates as needed.” This was reiterated by the SPSA, which confirmed, as of 11 a.m. April 23, it had responded to support requests from the RM of Meadow Lake and was in contact with other communities regarding flooding

“The SPSA responded to a request for assistance from the RM of Meadow Lake April 21,” reads an SPSA news release. “The RM declared a declaration of local emergency at 9:50 a.m. that day. The SPSA is supporting efforts with response personnel and flooding equipment. Flood response equipment, including 40,000 sandbags, two sandbagger machines and several pumps and hoses, have been delivered and is staged at the RM workshop. SPSA response personnel include Type 1 and 2 crew members in the community to assist the RM of Meadow Lake. The RM office is disseminating public warnings via the RM website and Facebook in addition to contacting residents in the potentially impacted areas.” Meanwhile, Highway 304 – about 13 kilometres west of Meadow Lake – was closed to traffic last Wednesday (April 22) when a piece of a bridge gave way. According to the RM, the highway reopened as of April 25. The community of Pierceland is also among others in the area experiencing flooding conditions, and the SPSA has been in contact. On April 22, the Village of Pierceland announced it had been dealing with ground water flooding at its lift station.

In recent weeks, the Water Security Agency (WSA) issued a high flow advisory for a large area extending from northwest Saskatchewan near Buffalo Narrows down to the southeast areas near Yorkton. The accelerated melt caused river flows to increase more quickly. Some localized areas reached higher levels than forecasted, while some communities experienced localized overland flooding and ice jamming. Northern Pride reached out to RM of Meadow Lake reeve Dale Sheppard for comment, but he was unavailable by this week’s news deadline.