M.L. ball player joins Team Sask. for Road to Okotoks

Meadow Lake’s Brandt Spencer is once again ready to do his province proud. Spencer, a former member of the Zone 7 U18 ‘AAA’ SunDevils who this past year played at the Badlands Baseball Academy in Oyen, AB, has been named to Team Saskatchewan this summer as it competes at The Road to Okotoks, a premier Baseball Canada national championship culminating in the crowning of a champion July 14–19 in Okotoks, AB. “This tournament is the top tournament in Canada for players who have not yet entered post-secondary schooling,” explained Regan Beck, who coached Spencer when he was a member of the U18 SunDevils. “The team is very similar to the one Baseball Sask. took to the Canada Cup last summer.”

Spencer was also a member of Team Saskatchewan at that event, but was unable to fully realize his dream at the time. “Brandt was in the middle of a fantastic start on the mound (last summer) before he suffered a terrible arm injury,” Beck said. “It is not a surprise to see Brandt make the team again and I expect he will do very well. As a pitcher, Brandt has very good stuff, but what really sets him apart is his complete level. He will go after the opponent and challenge them to beat him.”

The upcoming tournament is a new competition for players 19 years of age and under and will feature 16 elite teams from across the country, all vying for the prestigious Morneau Cup, named in honour of Justin Morneau, the former American League MVP, Canadian Baseball Hall of Famer, and Minnesota Twins legend. Hosted by the Okotoks Dawgs, the 2026 Baseball Canada National Championship will be staged at one of the country’s premier amateur baseball facilities. Seaman Stadium will serve as the primary venue, with additional games played at the adjacent Tourmaline Field. Home to the Okotoks Dawgs of the Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL), Seaman Stadium is widely regarded as one of the top amateur baseball venues in North America. The 5,200-seat stadium regularly welcomes capacity crowds and was ranked by U.S. publication Ballpark Digest as the number one overall baseball draw in Alberta, the top summer collegiate baseball draw in Canada and among the top three summer collegiate draws in North America.

The Road to Kotos began in May with three regional qualifiers hosted by some of the top amateur programs in Canada. These events will determine the 16 teams advancing to the national championship. “The Road to Okotoks is a bold new chapter for amateur baseball in Canada,” said Baseball Canada CEO Jason Dickson. “We’re creating a platform that not only celebrates elite competition but also supports player development and exposure. Just as importantly, this event helps unify our baseball community from coast to coast by bringing the best together on a national stage. We’re thrilled to launch this with support from the Okotoks Dawgs, Justin Morneau, and some of the most respected amateur programs in the country.” Meanwhile, Spencer will be joining the Medicine Hat Mavericks of the Western Canadian Baseball League once he finishes up with Team Saskatchewan. “Medicine Hat is in the same league as the Saskatoon Berries, where Reid (Reid Beck, son of Regan Beck) is playing this summer,” Beck said. “Reid was in the U.S. for school and ball, but he’s playing with the Berries for his summer season.”