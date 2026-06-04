Councillor encourages city to prepare for 100th anniversary

The following items were among those discussed at the regular meeting of Meadow Lake city council held Monday, May 25. All members of council were present with the exception of councillor Conrad Read.

Council: IN BRIEF

During last week’s meeting, councillor Connie Marsh-Yuhasz reminded her peers about an important milestone coming up for the municipality. “I have been thinking about the future,” Marsh-Yuhasz said. “We are only five years away from Meadow Lake’s 100th anniversary as a town or as a city – Aug. 29, 2031. My suggestion is we start to figure out a plan in terms of what we want to do to commemorate the occasion. We have five years to do it, but that can go by fast. Perhaps we can plan a celebration or even some sort of legacy project that fits accordingly with our budget. One idea that comes to mind is a new centennial park. We could also plan events, invite past municipal leaders, the sky is the limit. I think there are also grants that could be applied for when it comes to these types of celebrations. I will leave this with administration.” Mayor Merlin Seymour thought highly of Marsh-Yuhasz’s suggestion. “It’s something we can keep on the back burner,” he said.

Cleanup commended

During last week’s meeting, Level Up Financial Services, as well as the residents of Meadow Lake, received praise for their efforts to organize and take part in the May 24 community cleanup. “I took part in the community cleanup organized by Level Up Financial Services,” remarked councillor Connie Marsh-Yuhasz. “Good for them for continuing on with this and to helping to keep our city clean.” Mayor Merlin Seymour also took part in the cleanup. “There was a lot of garbage picked, but, when I drove in this morning and went past some of the places I know were picked, there’s garbage there again already. It’s unfortunate so many people don’t know how to use a garbage can. These are probably not the same people who were out picking. It’s quite unfortunate.”

Dog cases neared 400

As part of her 2025 year-end report, city manager Amanda Flasch indicated the city’s bylaw department investigated 404 animal control casefiles last year, 396 of which pertained to dogs. The other casefiles included five skunk trap permits being issued, two cat inquiries and one chicken inquiry. Throughout the year, 72 SOTI tickets were issued for dog-related offences. Summary offence tickets are issued for offences such as dogs being at large, unlicensed dogs and excessive barking. There were three aggressive dog cases reported in 2025 and 32 dogs were impounded. Of the 32 dogs impounded, 21 were put up for adoption and 11 were claimed by their owners and returned. There were 521 dog tags purchased In 2025. Flasch’s annual report includes a breakdown of all components of the city, its carious departments and their operations throughout the 2025 calendar year. “This is the longest report we’ve had from the city manager in a long time, and that’s a good thing,” noted mayor Merlin Seymour. Flasch said the various department heads did a good job of compiling the information. “There’s a lot of information and it’s well put together,” Seymour added. Councillor Tom Harrison asked if the report would be posted to the city’s website. Flasch said it will be