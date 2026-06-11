RCMP investigate assault in Ile-X

May 30: At approximately 12:20 p.m., Ile-a-la Crosse RCMP received a report of an injured teenage male. Police responded and determined a teenaged male was walking on the northern portion of Ahenakew Boulevard near Highway 908 and was approached by a group of individuals in an SUV. The group exited the SUV, chased the teenager into a bushed area near Highway 908, threatened him and assaulted him. The injured teenager was able to get away and seek assistance. The teenager was treated at the hospital for injuries described as serious in nature. Ile-a-la Crosse RCMP are asking anyone who lives in the northern Ahenakew Boulevard area of Ile-a-la Crosse to check their home security cameras, doorbell cameras and dashcams between 12 and 1 p.m. May 30. If your device captured images or videos of suspicious activity, report it to police immediately by calling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com. Ile-a-la Crosse RCMP continue to investigate. June 1: The Response to Illicit Drugs Act came into force

June 1 in Saskatchewan. The act strengthens the province’s ability to respond to the harms caused by illicit drug production and trafficking. It establishes new legal tools that allow government and individuals harmed by illicit drug activity to recover costs from those involved in the production, trafficking, importing or exporting of highly addictive drugs. “Drug traffickers cause real and lasting harm to individuals, families and communities across Saskatchewan,” justice minister and attorney general Tim McLeod said. “By bringing this act into force, the Government of Saskatchewan is ensuring that those who profit from trafficking deadly substances face meaningful consequences for the damage they cause. At the same time, our government continues to address mental health and addictions through expanded treatment and recovery supports.”

The act also allows the province to void certain appointments, grants and agreements if an individual or entity is convicted of specified Schedule I drug offences under The Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Schedule I substances include fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, morphine, codeine and other highly addictive drugs. These provisions give government discretion to determine an appropriate response in each case. The act also creates a civil cause of action to allow individuals or government to bring a claim against anyone who has caused harm through illicit drug activities. The legislation does not apply to simple possession offences. Bringing the legislation into force builds on Saskatchewan’s broader approach to addressing addictions and public safety. In 2026-27, the Government of Saskatchewan, in partnership with community safety, is investing $22.7 million to support 160 municipal police positions in nine municipalities across the province and expand enforcement capacity. The province is also providing $190,000 for small town and rural police services this fiscal year. In 2025-26, nearly $6 million was allocated to support the province’s multi-year plan to add roughly 100 new frontline officers across Saskatchewan.

The 2026-27 provincial budget also delivers a record $674 million for mental health and addictions services to expand treatment capacity and continue the province’s transition to a recovery-oriented system of care. More than 330 new addictions treatment spaces are now operational as part of the province’s commitment to add 500 addictions treatment spaces. Together, these measures target drug traffickers, while ensuring continued support for those struggling with addiction.