Stampede returns to Meadow Lake

A local tradition for more than a century is set to makes its much anticipated return next week, but, this year, the cowboys and cowgirls who participate in the Meadow Lake Stampede won’t be sitting nearly as tall in the saddle as they would like to be. That’s because the lower-than-normal Zamboni doors in place at the Meadow Lake Co-op Centre means the 103rd instalment of the popular western-themed event, which takes place June 3-6, has been modified somewhat from past years. Organizers however, are still happy to be back to an indoor format held in the heart of Meadow Lake after the loss of the Meadow Lake and District Arena ultimately led to the bull riding and rodeo components of the Stampede taking place at Bear Creek north of the city for the previous two years.

“The biggest thing is we’re back in town this year and indoors,” remarked Meadow Lake Stampede president Leighton Wood. “I believe that is going to be a big selling feature for us. It will be nice to not have to be weather-dependent. It’s our 103rd year, and it’s nice to have it back where it belongs. It’s convenient for people and no one has to travel those gravel roads any more. It’s a huge selling feature.” As noted, however, the lower Zamboni doors at the Co-op Centre means this year’s Stampede will not feature a traditional rodeo. “We’ll be hosting bull riding at the Co-op Centre as normal Thursday night (June 4), but on Friday (June 5) it will be a similar format to the bull riding but instead be all saddle bronc riding,” Wood explained. “We couldn’t have a complete rodeo in the building because the back door isn’t tall enough for contestants to ride through with competitive horses. It primarily affects barrel racing because they enter the building at full speed, but, in order to hold a rodeo and to be sanctioned, you need to be able to host all of the major events.”

Wood is still confident it will be a great show. “In addition to the bronc riding, there will be open and novice categories, there will also be wild pony racing which is good entertainment,” he said. “On Saturday (June 6), it will be more of a local day. We start things off with the chore team competition, which is a new event for Meadow Lake. Hopefully people will find that interesting. Saturday afternoon we will also be hosting a gymkhana. It’s changed, but we are doing our best to keep the spirit alive.” Wood went on to acknowledge the RM of Meadow Lake for its assistance with delivering the necessary dirt for the arena floor. “It’s going to be a top-tier show because of the facility we’re in – there will be comfort for the fans, but they will still be close to the action,” he said. “There will also be a small trade show taking place Saturday as well. It’s a bit of tradition with some new elements thrown in.”

While the action is confined to the Co-op Centre itself, earlier in the week (Wednesday, June 3), the annual western parade will take place throughout the streets of Meadow Lake. “It’s back to the old route we used to use,” Wood said. “It will begin and end at the parking lot between the Meadow Lake Civic Centre and the Co-op Centre. As far as parade entries, reach out to Kurt Hadland at 306-240-7120.” Meanwhile, the District 36 Show and Sale will take place the following week, June 7 and 8, while something new this year is a Meadow lake Beef Expo at the arena June 9. “The Stampede has been a tradition in Meadow Lake for a long time,” Wood said. “On Centre Street we have a statue of a bucking horse, which represents what Meadow Lake is and was, and hopefully we can keep that tradition going.” Posters with full details on the Stampede including the full parade route are posted at various locations throughout Meadow Lake.