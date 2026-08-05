Sober living transition house denied

All will remain right in a certain Meadow Lake neighbourhood. This is the opinion of residents and homeowners who recently opposed a discretionary use application filed with the city by the Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC) that, if approved, would have seen the development of a sober living transition house at the site of the former Waskoosis Safe Shelter on 2nd Avenue West. During the regular meeting of city council held Monday (July 27), however, a motion to deny MLTC’s application was voted on and approved. The motion to deny was brought to the table by councillor Conrad Read and seconded by councillor Mauri Young. Both agreed the proposed sober living transition house did not conform to the character of the community.

“MLTC did come back with the information we requested at our previous meeting (during which time a public hearing was held on the matter) concerning their security plans, ages and all the other questions we asked,” Read said. “I’m happy with what they’ve given us, but I also listened to the concerns raised by nearby residents at the last meeting, I understand there is a home daycare located near there, and I just don’t feel this confirms to that type of neighbourhood. It should be in a commercial or industrial area. I do agree this is something the community is strongly in need of, but I don’t believe that location is the appropriate location.”

Young echoed this. “Location is key, and I don’t believe this is the right location for it,” she said. MLTC’s application was first presented at the May 25 council meeting, then advertised as required, followed by a public hearing at the June 22 council meeting. Council deferred the final decision regarding the application to the July 27 meeting, as local legislators were in need of more information such as what code of conduct patients would need to follow and what repercussions would be in place if they break this code, who would be permitted within this centre and at what stage of their treatment journey, what ages would be permitted, what security and safety measures would be implemented, what regulations would be in place for people visiting patients and so on.

MLTC’s plan for the facility was for it to house individuals who have completed detox or treatment, but require a stable environment to continue recovery. “It’s strongly needed, but I think it would be better suited in a different area of the city,” stated councillor Marty Bishop.