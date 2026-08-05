Ile-a-la Crosse 250 celebration leaves lasting community pride

Although the music has faded and the crowds have gone home, the impact of Ilea-la Crosse’s 250th anniversary celebration is expected to be felt for years to come. In the days following the six-day celebration, organizers, residents, elected officials, performers and visitors took to social media to reflect on a milestone that celebrated the community’s rich history while reconnecting generations of families under the theme, Pīkīwīk – “Come Home.” Event coordinator Maureen Belanger said the celebration represented far more than a series of events.

“The Ile-a-la Crosse 250th anniversary celebration was a celebration of who we are, where we come from, and the generations who have shaped this remarkable community over the past 250 years,” Belanger said. Belanger also thanked the hundreds of volunteers, organizations, performers, elders and residents whose efforts made the celebration possible. “To every volunteer who gave your time, energy, and talents, thank you,” she noted. “Whether you helped months before the celebration, worked behind the scenes, welcomed visitors, prepared meals, set up venues, coordinated activities, cleaned venues, supported elders, entertained children, shared your culture or simply stepped in wherever help was needed, you made this celebration possible.”

Belanger said welcoming former residents back to the community was one of the celebration’s most meaningful accomplishments. “Seeing families reconnect, children learn about their history, elders share their knowledge and former residents return home reminded us why this celebration mattered so deeply,” she said. She added, while the anniversary festivities have ended, “the pride it inspired will remain for years to come.” Northern Village of Ile-a-la Crosse chief administrative officer Donny Favel echoed those sentiments, describing the celebration as an example of what can be accomplished when a community works together. “It is truly amazing what a community of our size can accomplish when we all work together,” Favel remarked. “There aren’t enough ‘thank yous’ to show our appreciation.”

Favel singled out volunteers who helped behind-the-scenes, decorated venues, coordinated activities, sold tickets, served meals and stepped in wherever needed. “Without your help, this celebration wasn’t possible in the slightest way,” he said. Favel also praised Belanger, saying her professionalism and dedication helped make the anniversary celebration a success. “We are glad you came back home and took on this role,” he said. “Your professionalism, dedication and organization skills were first class, and we couldn’t have hired a better person for the job.” The village also thanked performers, sponsors, vendors, the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan, the Ile-a-la Crosse Friendship Centre, emergency services, elders, recreation organizers and many others who helped deliver the week-long program.

Many visitors who returned home for the anniversary said the celebration strengthened their connection to the northern community. Artist Nolan Malbeuf described the week as an emotional homecoming. “I am humbled by all the conversations, hugs, and laughs that I got to share with people I haven’t seen in a very long time,” he said. “Ile-a-la Crosse has always felt like home and I am grateful to be back.” Performer and master of ceremonies Dakota Favel said it was “an incredible honour” to return home and help guide many of the week’s signature events, including tribute concerts, cabarets and live performances. “Two hundred fifty years of history, culture, resilience, and community,” Dakota Favel said. “This is how you celebrate. This is how you bring people together.” He added he left the celebration with “new friendships, new connections, unforgettable memories, and a heart full of gratitude.”

Athabasca NDP MLA Leroy Laliberte said the anniversary showcased not only the community’s history but also its future. “Thank you to the people of Sakitawak, the Northern Village of Ile-a-la Crosse, for your dedication to this successful, amazing community celebration milestone,” Laliberte said. “You knocked it right out of the park.” Laliberte also said the celebration’s Pīkīwīk (Come Home) theme resonated throughout the week. “Our north is full of brilliant minds and hard workers,” he stated. “I am hopeful we will one day build up the capacity and resources to have all our relatives come and call this place home again.” The Métis Nation–Saskatchewan also recognized the milestone, describing Ile-a-la Crosse as a community with deep historical and cultural significance. “Ile-a-la Crosse stands as a place where Métis, First Nations and non-Indigenous families built their lives through hard work, kinship, and connection to the north,” the organization wrote in a statement MN-S officials also added the community has long been a place where “our culture, language, traditions, and families have flourished.”

Although weather prevented organizers from presenting all five planned drone light shows, the northern village thanked NorthStar Fireworks Entertainment for remaining in the community throughout the celebration. The village said two of the five scheduled shows were successfully presented before rain forced cancellations. Throughout the many thank-you messages shared after the celebration, one theme emerged repeatedly – the anniversary was about more than commemorating 250 years of history. It was about reconnecting families, celebrating culture, recognizing volunteers and creating memories that will endure long after the final event concluded.

~ Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative