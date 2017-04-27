The Meadow Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating five individuals. According to a news release, the public should not confront or approach the following suspects and call RCMP or Crimestoppers with any information.
• Dylan Furaha (19)
6’2” tall and 144lbs.
Wanted for Obstruction of a peace officer – 129 CC
Outstanding charges for cocaine trafficking and other criminal offences in Ile a la Crosse
• Draysen Bigham (20)
Wanted for:
• Break and Enter – 348(1)(a) CC
• Pointing a Firearm – 87(2) CC
• Possession of Weapon – 88CC
• Assault with a Weapon – 267(a) CC
• Robbery with a Firearm – 344 CC
• Wearing a Disguise While Committing an Offence – 351(2) CC
• Using a Firearm While Committing and Offence – 85(1)(a) CC
• Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – 91(1) CC
• Brenden Tyler Yew (22)
Wanted for:
• Break and Enter – 348(1)(a) CC
• Pointing a Firearm – 87(2) CC
• Possession of Weapon – 88CC
• Assault with a Weapon – 267(a) CC
• Robbery with a Firearm – 344 CC
• Wearing a Disguise While Committing an Offence – 351(2) CC
• Using a Firearm While Committing and Offence – 85(1)(a) CC
• Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – 91(1) CC
• Possession of a Firearm contrary to an Order – 117.01(3) CC
• Daniel Vandale (29)
Wanted for:
• Break and Enter – 348(1)(a) CC
• Pointing a Firearm – 87(2) CC
• Possession of Weapon – 88CC
• Assault with a Weapon – 267(a) CC
• Robbery with a Firearm – 344 CC
• Wearing a Disguise While Committing an Offence – 351(2) CC
• Using a Firearm While Committing and Offence – 85(1)(a) CC
• Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – 91(1) CC
• Possession of a Firearm contrary to an Order – 117.01(3) CC
• Waylon Sylvestre (27)
Wanted for:
• Break and Enter – 348(1)(a) CC
• Pointing a Firearm – 87(2) CC
• Possession of Weapon – 88CC
• Assault with a Weapon – 267(a) CC
• Robbery with a Firearm – 344 CC
• Wearing a Disguise While Committing an Offence – 351(2) CC
• Using a Firearm While Committing and Offence – 85(1)(a) CC
• Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – 91(1) CC
• Possession of a Firearm contrary to an Order – 117.01(3) CC
