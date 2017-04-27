The Meadow Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating five individuals. According to a news release, the public should not confront or approach the following suspects and call RCMP or Crimestoppers with any information.

• Dylan Furaha (19)

6’2” tall and 144lbs.

Wanted for Obstruction of a peace officer – 129 CC

Outstanding charges for cocaine trafficking and other criminal offences in Ile a la Crosse

• Draysen Bigham (20)

Wanted for:

• Break and Enter – 348(1)(a) CC

• Pointing a Firearm – 87(2) CC

• Possession of Weapon – 88CC

• Assault with a Weapon – 267(a) CC

• Robbery with a Firearm – 344 CC

• Wearing a Disguise While Committing an Offence – 351(2) CC

• Using a Firearm While Committing and Offence – 85(1)(a) CC

• Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – 91(1) CC

• Brenden Tyler Yew (22)

Wanted for:

• Break and Enter – 348(1)(a) CC

• Pointing a Firearm – 87(2) CC

• Possession of Weapon – 88CC

• Assault with a Weapon – 267(a) CC

• Robbery with a Firearm – 344 CC

• Wearing a Disguise While Committing an Offence – 351(2) CC

• Using a Firearm While Committing and Offence – 85(1)(a) CC

• Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – 91(1) CC

• Possession of a Firearm contrary to an Order – 117.01(3) CC

• Daniel Vandale (29)

Wanted for:

• Break and Enter – 348(1)(a) CC

• Pointing a Firearm – 87(2) CC

• Possession of Weapon – 88CC

• Assault with a Weapon – 267(a) CC

• Robbery with a Firearm – 344 CC

• Wearing a Disguise While Committing an Offence – 351(2) CC

• Using a Firearm While Committing and Offence – 85(1)(a) CC

• Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – 91(1) CC

• Possession of a Firearm contrary to an Order – 117.01(3) CC

• Waylon Sylvestre (27)

Wanted for:

• Break and Enter – 348(1)(a) CC

• Pointing a Firearm – 87(2) CC

• Possession of Weapon – 88CC

• Assault with a Weapon – 267(a) CC

• Robbery with a Firearm – 344 CC

• Wearing a Disguise While Committing an Offence – 351(2) CC

• Using a Firearm While Committing and Offence – 85(1)(a) CC

• Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – 91(1) CC

• Possession of a Firearm contrary to an Order – 117.01(3) CC