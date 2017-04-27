The Meadow Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating five individuals. According to a news release, the public should not confront or approach the following suspects and call RCMP or Crimestoppers with any information.

•    Dylan Furaha (19)

6’2” tall and 144lbs.
Wanted for Obstruction of a peace officer – 129 CC
Outstanding charges  for cocaine trafficking and other criminal offences in Ile a la Crosse

•    Draysen Bigham (20)
Wanted for:
•    Break and Enter – 348(1)(a) CC
•    Pointing a Firearm – 87(2) CC
•    Possession of Weapon – 88CC
•    Assault with a  Weapon – 267(a) CC
•    Robbery with a Firearm – 344 CC
•    Wearing a Disguise While Committing an Offence – 351(2) CC
•    Using a Firearm While Committing and Offence – 85(1)(a) CC
•    Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – 91(1) CC

•    Brenden Tyler Yew (22)
Wanted for:
•    Break and Enter – 348(1)(a) CC
•    Pointing a Firearm – 87(2) CC
•    Possession of Weapon – 88CC
•    Assault with a  Weapon – 267(a) CC
•    Robbery with a Firearm – 344 CC
•    Wearing a Disguise While Committing an Offence – 351(2) CC
•    Using a Firearm While Committing and Offence – 85(1)(a) CC
•    Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – 91(1) CC
•    Possession of a Firearm contrary to an Order – 117.01(3) CC

•    Daniel Vandale (29)
Wanted for:
•    Break and Enter – 348(1)(a) CC
•    Pointing a Firearm – 87(2) CC
•    Possession of Weapon – 88CC
•    Assault with a  Weapon – 267(a) CC
•    Robbery with a Firearm – 344 CC
•    Wearing a Disguise While Committing an Offence – 351(2) CC
•    Using a Firearm While Committing and Offence – 85(1)(a) CC
•    Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – 91(1) CC
•    Possession of a Firearm contrary to an Order – 117.01(3) CC

•    Waylon Sylvestre (27)
Wanted for:
•    Break and Enter – 348(1)(a) CC
•    Pointing a Firearm – 87(2) CC
•    Possession of Weapon – 88CC
•    Assault with a  Weapon – 267(a) CC
•    Robbery with a Firearm – 344 CC
•    Wearing a Disguise While Committing an Offence – 351(2) CC
•    Using a Firearm While Committing and Offence – 85(1)(a) CC
•    Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – 91(1) CC
•    Possession of a Firearm contrary to an Order – 117.01(3) CC

