As a result of ongoing investigations into a missing person and potential drug trafficking, on April 27 at 3 p.m., Meadow Lake RCMP attended a residence on 3rd Avenue West. Inside the residence, members located a female youth and three adult males. The three adult males were arrested at the scene without incident. Medical treatment was offered to the youth.

A Controlled Drug and Substances Act warrant was executed and 56 grams of cocaine, a quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was seized from the residence.

RCMP will not be providing further information about the investigation or any victim(s) due to the potential it may identify them.

The three males are all from Edmonton.

Dylan Furaha, 19, is charged with forcible confinement sexual assault, sexual interference, procuring under 18 years old, assault with a weapon, possession cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Faisel Aden, 21, has been charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault, sexual interference, procuring under 18 years old, assault with a weapon, possession cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession marijuana and proceeds of crime.

Josh Virgo, 18, is charged with forcible confinement, possession cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana.

All three males have been remanded and will appear in Meadow Lake provincial court May 1 at 9:30 a.m.