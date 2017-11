As of 10:58 a.m. today (Nov. 2), the Meadow Lake RCMP has directed Meadow Lake schools to enter Hold and Secure.

At this time there is no threat to students or staff, however no one is allowed to enter or leave the building. Classes are proceeding as normal.

Schools will remain in Hold and Secure until advised by the RCMP to lift the status.

Updates will be forthcoming when available.