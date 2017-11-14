On Nov. 13 around 10:30 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received a call of a 17-year-old male injured at a residence with suspected gunshot wounds. The male was transported to hospital by EMS where he was pronounce deceased. The RCMP will not be identifying the male at this time.

A news release was sent out that same day at 12:40 p.m. describing a potential person of interest considered armed and dangerous. As of 8 a.m. today (Nov. 14), this male has not been located and police continue to ask the public not to approach this male and report any information they have regarding this incident to police.

The suspect was initially described as 5′ 8″, 102 pounds, wearing a grey “Burton” hat, glasses, a red hoodie with black writing and black Adidas track pants.

Meadow Lake RCMP and RCMP Major Crime Unit North continue to investigate with the assistance of the RCMP General Investigation and Forensic Identification Sections and the Office of the Chief Coroner.