Through careful investigation during a traffic stop, Meadow Lake RCMP were able to seize 12.85 grams of crystal meth and a quantity of marijuana shortly before 3 a.m. Feb. 28.

The vehicle was stopped for deficiency under provincial legislation and led to the seizure.

A 32-year-old female from Prince Albert is facing charges of possession of crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana, as well as provincial tickets. She has been released for court March 26.