Meadow Lake RCMP executed two simultaneous search warrants on residences off 9th Avenue West this morning (March 28) around 9 a.m.

Two males from Alberta were taken into custody. There was a heavy police presence in the area for several hours, but there was no threat to the public. Several specialized assisting units were in the area to supplement the Meadow Lake detachment during this time.

The two males are facing numerous charges and the investigation is ongoing.