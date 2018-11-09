On Nov. 7, Loon Lake RCMP, with assistance from SERM and Meadow Lake Police Dog Service, executed a search warrant on a rural location/farmyard east of the village to search for stolen property.

Six people were taken into custody throughout the day and the entire property was searched. RCMP were able to recover a GMC 3500 truck stolen out of the Maidstone area, exterior windows belonging to a local business, and seized nine firearms. The investigation is still ongoing and further charges are being investigated.

At this time, a 27-year-old male from the St. Walburg area has been charged with possession of stolen property and a 59-year-old male from the Loon Lake area is facing firearms charges.

Meanwhile, on Nov. 8, Loon Lake RCMP responded to a complaint from concerned citizens of suspected gang members being on nearby Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation. RCMP located a vehicle in the area and arrested three males and a female. Cash and weapons were seized from the vehicle along with tools believed to be used specifically for breaking into vehicles/residences.

Jasmine Makokis, 28, was arrested and charged with resisting a peace officer, failing to comply with probation, possession of break-in instruments and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Tyrell Littlewolf, 29, was arrested and charged with resisting a peace officer and operating a motor vehicle while disqualified.

Both will appear in Loon Lake provincial court Dec. 6.