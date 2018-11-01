Over the past year, the Meadow Lake RCMP and P.A. Integrated Street Enforcement Team (PAISET) has been investigating and identifying suspects involved with the flow of drugs in and around the Meadow and Green Lake areas.

As a result of the information gathered, search warrants were conducted with the assistance of P.A. Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) and the Crime Reduction Team (CRT). Search warrants were executed on several residences. As a result of the investigation, a quantity of cocaine, cash, brass knuckles, and a vehicle has been seized and several people have been charged.

Charges were laid against the following individuals: Stanley Wallace Roy, age 48, trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime; Trevor Dancy, 47, trafficking cocaine and breach of an undertaking; Keith Larry Iron, 28, trafficking cocaine and possession of the proceeds of crime; Joey Joseph Petit, 24, two counts of trafficking Cocaine, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breach of probation; Brandon Yellowquill, 27, three counts of trafficking cocaine, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of breach of undertaking; Arthur Laliberte, 68, two counts of trafficking cocaine and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking; Eva Laliberte, 59, possession of the proceeds of crime and Darwin Kennedy, 52, trafficking cocaine.