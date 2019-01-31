On Jan. 25, the Meadow Lake RCMP were advised of a possible fraudulent scam involving the distribution of child identification kits.

Meadow Lake residents were contacted by a female advertising the “McGruff Safe Kids ID Kits”, and it has been brought to the RCMP’s attention the representatives have been obtaining personal information including phone numbers and addresses and then completing follow up visits in person.

The McGruff Safe Kids Canadian website advertises the kits are supported by the RCMP Federation. A direct response from the RCMP Federation in Ottawa confirms the RCMP does not support this organization and has been alerted to the possible scam.

The RCMP wishes to remind people to refrain from giving out personal information to companies and individuals they are unfamiliar with. It is this time of year police usually see an increase in scam phone calls including the usual Canada Revenue Agency tax scam. If you are contacted via phone and believe it to be a scam, hang up, document the phone number of the caller and report to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre toll-fee 1-888-495-8501.