On March 4 at approximately 12:15 p.m., members of the Pinehouse RCMP were called to a dispute at a residence in Pinehouse. Prior to their arrival, a second call came into the RCMP reporting a nurse, who had attended that same residence to assist an injured male, needed assistance.

RCMP members arrived and transported the injured male to the local health centre where life saving efforts were made, but the male was declared deceased. The male’s death is considered suspicious and the incident/circumstances surrounding his death has been ongoing since yesterday afternoon with the assistance of the Pinehouse RCMP, RCMP Major Crimes Unit North, Prince Albert Forensic Identification Section, Meadow Lake Police Dog Services, and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

The family of the deceased has been notified and an autopsy is scheduled for the morning of March 6 in Regina. The name of the deceased will not be released at this time.