On April 30, the Saskatchewan ICE Unit with the assistance of the Meadow Lake RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence in Meadow Lake in relation to an investigation into the sharing of child pornography on a popular social media application in January 2019.

Shawn Timothy Sullivan, 58, was subsequently charged with possessing child pornography and making available child pornography. He was released before a Justice of the Peace for court on May 27 in Meadow Lake.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is comprised of investigators from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service, and Prince Albert Police Service. Their mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the Internet.