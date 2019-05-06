Charges have been laid in connection with a serious domestic assault investigation that occurred in Meadow Lake yesterday (May 5).

A 36-year-old male has been charged with: aggravated sexual assault; assault with a weapon; break, enter and commit; overcoming resistance in the commission of an offence; uttering threats and two counts of breach of recognizance.

The suspect appeared in provincial court in Meadow Lake this morning (May 6) and has been remanded into custody. He will make his next court appearance May 13 at 1:30 p.m. by video, again in Meadow Lake.

The name of the suspect will not be released as a publication ban has been requested by the Crown to protect the identity of the victim.