Meadow Lake RCMP is advising there has been a rash of truck thefts in the City of Meadow Lake and rural area immediately surrounding the city.

Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and to ensure no keys or valuables are left inside unattended.

The Meadow Lake RCMP is also asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following vehicles stolen from Meadow Lake this weekend: A black 2001 F250, Saskatchewan licence 256KZP; a white 2003 Dodge Ram 2500, Saskatchewan licence 653CGJ; a white F350, Saskatchewan licence 353KVQ with a slip tank in the box, and a “Unit T25” decal on the truck; a white Chevrolet Silverado with black hood scoops and a black decal on both sides partially reading “… ENERGY”, Alberta licence E00595 (see photo); and a white enclosed trailer, Saskatchewan licence 027KBC.

Please do not approach the vehicles or occupants.

If you have information related to this advisory, please call 9 1 1 or 310-RCMP.