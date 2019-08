During the evening of Aug. 8, members of the Green Lake and Meadow Lake RCMP along with the North Battleford Police Dog Service executed a search warrant at a residence in Green Lake.

As a result, 70-year-old Rita Sinclair of Green Lake has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking.

Sinclair was released and will make her first court appearance in Meadow Lake provincial court at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.