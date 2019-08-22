Larry Ebach

October 22, 1940 – August 17, 2019 Larry passed away peacefully in the early morning of Aug. 17 surrounded by family. He was born on Oct. 22 1940 in Hepburn, SK to Clarence and Mary Ebach. Gramma said the stork brought her a bald headed boy, but later got curly black hair. He apparently was a very active mischievous boy. He grew up on the farm and went to school in Hepburn.

He got his teachers degree at the University of Saskatchewan. His first teaching job brought him to Canwood, SK where he met his sweetheart Enid Briggs. They were married on Dec. 29, 1961. In the years to follow came three daughters. Darcy in 1962, Faith in 1964, and Tansey in 1969.

Larry taught in Osler, Canwood, Shellbrook, Warman, Makwa, Loon Lake, P.A, and Sturgeon Lake, SK. (handing out many a strap!) Dad was always very active in hockey and broomball in Warman. He spent hours coaching ball, badminton, and some pretty awesome soccer teams. Many weekends at Warman and Memorial Lake were spent with very loud games of Pinochle with good friends. There were a lot of musical jams as Dad wasn’t too shabby on the guitar.

Then came the four grandchildren which they enjoyed immensely. They retired to their cabin at Turtle Lake, SK and it was a time of great enjoyment for the entire family. In May of 2001, Larry lost his life partner Enid when living in Loon Lake. From there he moved to Waldheim, SK for 15 years and eventually to an enriched living facility in Meadow Lake, SK to be closer to family. It was there he picked up his guitar again and played with the “Incredibles” old time music, which he truly enjoyed. He loved any family gatherings, a cold beer and his vast stamp collection. He was an avid knitter for many years, making dish cloths for everyone who helped him along the way.

Larry is predeceased by wife Enid.

He is survived by daughters: Darcy Ebach (Keith), Faith Ebach (Sparky), and Tansey Van de Pol (Michael); grandchildren: Tristen Ebach, Akaela Ebach, Lindsey Nydegger and Keith Nydegger; great grandkids: Tegan Ebach, Bentley Nydegger, and Ptoley Shaw.

The family has requested a private burial to lay Larry to rest beside his wife.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.