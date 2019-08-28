Over the last several months, the Loon Lake RCMP detachment has been working on a project to suppress gang activity and illegal drug sales in the community.



On Aug. 18, the first arrests were made. Matthew Belly, 29, of Onion Lake has been charged with trafficking crystal meth, trafficking cocaine and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000. Nicole Wolfe of Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation was also arrested and charged with trafficking crystal meth, trafficking cocaine and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.



This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected in the near future as it unfolds.