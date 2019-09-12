Lena Hughes (nee Palmer)

November 29, 1919 – August 29, 2019

The family of Lena Hughes is sad to announce her passing August 29, 2019.

She was born November 28, 1919 and died just three months short of her 100th birthday.

A funeral service was held in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Meadow Lake, SK on September 2, 2019. Internment was held at Riverside Cemetery in Regina, SK on September 5, 2019.

Lena is survived by daughters: Doris Young, Judi Lang, Kathy (Robert) Wells; son: Robert Gizen; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband: Len; brothers: Paul Palmer and Mike (Isabell) Palmer; sister: Mary (Dale) Wyman; son-in-law: Ron Young; granddaughter: Jodi-Lynne Young.

Card of Thanks

Our heartfelt thanks to all who cared for our mother and the outpouring of sympathy and condolences. To the people who brought food, we are so very grateful. Thank you.