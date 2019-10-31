Leigh Daniel Schroeder

March 23, 1991- October 25, 2019

Leigh, late of Meadow Lake, SK, passed away tragically at the age of 28 years.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Ruth and Edmund Rosom and paternal grandparents, Rose and Ben Schroeder.

Leigh is survived by his parents, Gwendolyn and Rudy Schroeder; brothers, Ryan (Kelly), nieces, Evangeline, Anastasia, and Seraphina; Reid (Cara); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, many cousins, and a multitude of friends and colleagues.

Leigh had already trained for two occupations, one as a Journeyman Electrician and now as a Primary Care Paramedic. He was settling into the community of Meadow Lake and called it home. Leigh died doing what he loved to do – serving others.

A devoted son, brother, and friend, he enjoyed camping either with his friends and family or while serving at Katepwa Lake Camp, working at the Rosom family farm, driving and upgrading his Cummins Dodge, and gaming with his brothers and friends.

Memorial Service will take place at Living Hope Alliance Church, 3800 Green Falls Drive, Regina, SK on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. A livestream of the service will take place and a link will be made available at the web address below. Family and friends so wishing may make donations, in memoriam, to Katepwa Lake Camp, 2025 Lorne Street, Regina, SK S4P 2M4 or to OSI CAN, 2702 12 Avenue, Regina, SK S4T 1J2 (cheques payable to Canadian Mental Health Association, SK, memo: OSI CAN). To view the livestream of the Memorial Service and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.speersfuneralchapel.com