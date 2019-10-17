Norma Ida Forbes

July 2, 1920 – October 1, 2019

Norma passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the Meadow Lake Hospital at the age of 99. She was born in Montreal, QC and was an only child to her parents Norman and Myrtle Moffat.

Growing up she was a Brownie, Girl Guide and treasurer for a small Chapter of the IODE during World War II. Norma worked as a clerk first with an engineering firm then was with Bell Canada for many years both in Montreal and Toronto, ON.

She was married in 1945 to William Forbes. They had two children, a son Murray and a daughter Lee. In 1988 she retired from Bell Canada at the age of 65 and her husband passed away suddenly a week later. So she had a big adjustment in her life at that point.

She lived on in Toronto for two years taking in concerts in Kew Gardens and going on small trips with friends to Niagara Falls and Georgian Bay. Norma’s children had already moved to Vancouver, BC and Murray still lived there. Lee and her family were living in Whitecourt, AB so Norma decided to move to Edmonton to be closer and still live in the city.

She was in Edmonton for 20 years and made several close friends. One dear friend, Jean Bolton, loved to travel so she and Norma took several trips through the States.

Norma then had the good fortune to meet a man who loved to travel, camp and fish. He was a widower and had a large family who all became a part of her family as well. Together they travelled to Hong Kong, Singapore, part of China, Miri, Malaysia, Hawaii, Sydney and Melbourne Australia, North Island, New Zealand, Jakarta, Indonesia, the British Isles and Bermuda.

In 2007 Norma followed Lee and family to Meadow Lake where she lived in the Golden West Manor (High Rise) for 11 years. She was again blessed with dear close friends there.

Norma was very creative and tried all crafts, knitting, crocheting, needlepoint sewed on her wardrobe in earlier years, apple dolls and made many different items. She enjoyed watching golf and curling, keeping up on all the news channels and doing sudoku puzzles.

She was an avid bowler and belonged to Seniors teams in Edmonton and Meadow Lake. She belonged to two square dance clubs and a round dance club in Edmonton. She also played pool, enjoyed card games, board games and reading. She had a very strong faith and studied Bible philosophy.

Norma is survived by her daughter: Lee (Terry) Schenk; two grandsons: Colin (Shara) Schenk, Jason Schenk; and six great grandchildren: Dylan, Colton, Aliya, Keenan, Alec and Hudson.

She is predeceased by her parents: Norman and Myrtle Moffat; her husband: William Forbes; her son: Murray Forbes (1997); and her special friend: Arnold Linder (2000).

There will be a Celebration of Life for Norma at 2:00 pm on October 26, 2019 at the Lutheran Anglican Church in Meadow Lake, SK. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the cancer society or a charity of your choice.