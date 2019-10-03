The Green Lake RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Jaydee Laliberte. Laliberte is wanted for two counts of assault causing bodily harm, two counts of theft under $5,000 and resisting arrest. Laliberte could possibly be in Green Lake or Meadow Lake.

Laliberte is described as approximately 5’10” tall , weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jaydee Laliberte is asked to contact the Green Lake RCMP at 306-832-4810 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.