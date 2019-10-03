Verner Theodore (Ted) Johnson

November 19, 1933 – September 22, 2019

Verner Theodore (Ted) Johnson passed away on September 22, 2019 in the Big River Health Centre at the age of 85 years. Ted was born on November 19, 1933 in Dore Lake, SK to Verner and Ida Johnson.

Ted spent his life at Dore Lake, fishing, trapping and working at his sawmill. He and his wife Carol were very community minded and well liked. Ted enjoyed fishing, curling, horseshoes and music, playing accordion, singing and dancing. His helpful nature, quiet faith and love of the North will surely be missed.

Ted is lovingly survived by his wife: Carol Johnson; his daughters: Ida May Ricalton; Shirley Feszyk (Ken Steinhauer); his grandchildren / great grandchildren: Raeann (Colin Letwin) O’Brien and their children: Drayden, Halle, Kale, Sophie and Charles; Joey Ricalton; Shawn (Petra) Feszyk; Lane Feszyk (Carol Stanbury); his special nieces / nephews: Susan (Richard) Wuorinen; Darlene (Gary) Jordan; Warren Boudreau; Audra Boudreau; his sisters-in-law: Gayle Conlan and Deena Green, as well as numerous other relatives and many friends.

Ted was predeceased by his parents: Verner and Ida Johnson; and his siblings: Phyllis and Carl.

There will be a Memorial Service held for Ted on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Big River Legion Hall. In lieu of tributes, memorial donations may be made in memory of Ted to the Alzheimer’s Society. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau “Lac” Funeral Home, Tammy Smart, Director, Big River, SK, 306-469-2277.