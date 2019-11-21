Henry Zalay

November 1, 1934 – November 15, 2019

Henry Zalay was born November 1, 1934 and passed away November 15, 2019 shortly after his 85th birthday following a brief illness.

Henry was born on the Zalay family farm at St. Walburg. He was the youngest of nine children born to Samuel and Oxena Zalay (immigrants from Poland).

Following school, he worked in the creamy at St. Walburg and he worked a couple of winters in the forestry industry in Alberta and BC. He then bought one quarter of land and for a period of time he rented his brother-in-law’s Steve Olesik’s farm land. Henry was a mixed farmer and enjoyed raising pigs, cows and chickens. He was often found tinkering with and fixing farm equipment and motors in his shop.

Henry married Bertha Morton Novak on April 28, 1973. Henry and Bertha farmed in the Big Bush district. After Bertha’s death in 1993, Henry continued to farm until he retired and moved into Loon Lake. For health reasons he moved into the Loon Lake Special Care Home where he resided for approximately seven years until his death on November 15, 2019.

Henry is survived by his siblings: Olga, Anna, Isabel, William; sister-in-law: Violet; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Henry is pre-deceased by his siblings: Rose (Steve), John, Mary (Irvine), and Eva (Lyle); brothers-in-law: John and Leonard.

A private family internment service will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to donate in Henry’s name, may do so to the Loon Lake Special Care Home.

Henry’s family would like to thank the wonderful health care teams from the Loon Lake Care Home, and the Meadow Lake hospital for the care and compassion shown to Henry over the years.